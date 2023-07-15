For most people, a severely dislocated shoulder would put an end to their season, but for David Jenkins his injury just spurred him on to make sure he got to his 300th game milestone this year.
On Sunday, the Ballarat Bulldogs legend will suit up in what will be his 300th game of involvement at the club, be it a player, coach, administrator or any other role he has been called on to do over a near 30-year career.
"It's pretty special, it's taken such a long time, I started in 1997," he said.
"In fact, I first started to play football in 1993, so it's been just on 30 years.
"It's huge for me, my grandfather always told me to never give up.
"I've had a few injuries this year, I dislocated my shoulder back in round two but I did all the rehab and I was just determined that I was going to get out there and play again this year."
"Footy means the world to me," he said.
"When I got injured, I was so disappointed and I said to everyone that I thought my season was done. But I chatted to the coach and told him I was so determined to get back, so I did all the physio and got my year back on track. It's great to be back out there."
Jenkins said the Ballarat Knights, now the Bulldogs, meant the world to him because it had provided him and his hundreds of teammates and friends over the years that he otherwise would not have known.
"I was with the Knights from 1997 to 2015 and then we became the Bulldogs in 2016," he said.
"I've played in 10 premierships, seven for the Knights and three for the Bulldogs. We win this weekend we will lock up second spot.
"The team means so much to me. To see so many people come through over the years, these are people that love football, but would never have got an opportunity to play football. It's incredible for their confidence.
"Now we've got a netball team as well. They played a tournament in Horsham a few weeks back and they've got another one coming up in a couple of weeks," he said.
