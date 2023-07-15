Lake Wendouree's colony of white ibises has already commenced activity for this season.
While their start might seem early, this is their usual commencement time, with the earliest nests being built long before the willows on the nesting islands grow new leaves.
For just a couple of months, Lake Wendouree was quiet as far as the ibises were concerned, but now their activity is increasing noticeably.
Some pairs are sitting on their eggs, while many others have recently returned to the lake from their unknown autumn locations.
We can now expect to hear the shouting, braying and whistling noises of an active ibis rookery until early next year. The birds nest in willows in at least four places on the western side of the lake, as well as on the willow-less mud islands in the centre. The central islands are a fairly recent "overflow" site from the willow islands.
It is likely that 200 or more pairs of white ibises will breed at Lake Wendouree this year. Nesting at the lake was unknown until about the year 2000.
How do mosquito fish get into small inground ponds, and even into small ponds a metre above ground level?
This small introduced fish - common in almost all waters in the Ballarat district - is now regarded as a nuisance throughout most of its Australian range, so its appearance in new areas is considered undesirable.
The mosquito fish is a live bearer - it does not lay eggs.
This reduces the ways that this fish can spread.
One way might be via birds feeding on and then regurgitating small fish.
Another method might be birds dropping them in flight, while a third method might be transporting them on mud adhering to their plumage and feet.
All three methods - which depend on birds - seem rather unlikely, but the fact remains that the small minnow like mosquito fish appears in places where neither human assistance, nor floodwaters, have been the cause.
Despite its name, the mosquito fish (Gambusia) is no more useful for mosquito control than are small native fish.
Like many other species introduced from other parts of the world, it is now regarded as a nuisance, negatively affecting wetland ecology across the country.
Its main method of spread is by deliberate human introduction, in the belief that its presence will control mosquitoes.
The name "mosquito fish" probably helps fuel this belief.
The mosquito fish is common in the shallow, warmer edges of Lake Wendouree, as well as in other large and small local waters.
This big headed grub appeared when I was splitting firewood. Its over sized head would seem inconvenient for a wood boring grub. M.I., Magpie.
This grub is probably the larva of a jewel beetle, although longicorn beetle larvae are similar.
The grub can spend several years feeding mostly on sapwood under the bark.
Beetles have been known to emerge from furniture after several years.
Its true head is tiny and seldom noticed. It is followed by a larger, almost diamond shaped segment.
The remainder of the body is much narrower and clearly segmented.
The purpose of the unusual large front segment is not known.
The jewel beetles are well named, medium sized native beetles occurring in many colours and patterns.
After a long time as wood boring grubs, their adult life is short, during which they feed on nectar from native plants.
