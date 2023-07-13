The Courier
Harness racing Safari will always be remembered for epic 2008 Ballarat Pacing Cup victory

Updated July 13 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
Safari wins at Bendigo during his illustrious racing career. Pictured by Harness Racing Victoria.
Safari wins at Bendigo during his illustrious racing career. Pictured by Harness Racing Victoria.

Ballarat pacer Safari will be forever remembered for his epic victory over champion rival Blacks A Fake in the 2008 Ballarat Cup.

