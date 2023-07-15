The Courier
CHFL 2023 round 12 live stream replay: Gordon v Springbank

By The Courier
Updated July 16 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
CHFL 2023 round 12 live stream: Gordon v Springbank.
The Courier's popular weekly live streams, produced in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, featured the big clash between Gordon and Springbank at Gordon on Saturday.

