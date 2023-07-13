The Courier
Ballarat man accused of kidnapping and burglary granted bail

By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 2:25pm
Four people involved in the alleged kidnapping, torture and compelled rape of a man in Ballarat have appeared in court, with one granted bail ahead of the next court date.

