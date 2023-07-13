Four people involved in the alleged kidnapping, torture and compelled rape of a man in Ballarat have appeared in court, with one granted bail ahead of the next court date.
James Nunn, Taylu McCarthy, Joseph Haebich and Bobby Slater all appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, as part of hearings into an alleged kidnapping in March.
Among the four, only McCarthy was not in custody - having been granted bail at an earlier date.
Slater made a successful application on the day for bail.
Each had their matters adjourned off until November 27, and were required to provide a list of potential witnesses they looked to cross-examine.
Police allege the four, and another, currently un-apprehended man, were involved in the kidnapping of a man in Ararat on March 23.
The court heard the man had allegedly been picked up from Ararat by members of the group, who wanted him to come with them to "pick up some motorbikes".
The man travelled with the group in a car to the Ballarat address of another associate, where members of the group allegedly began to assault him and question him about money owed.
During the course of the alleged assault, the man was beaten with fists and a bat, as well as compelled to strip naked.
Police then alleged Haebich and Nunn put a 50 cent coin into a condom, and compelled the man to insert it inside of himself, constituting the rape charge.
Slater himself was not charged with rape.
The man was then allegedly injected with an unknown substance, zip-tied and thrown into a Ford Falcon with a blanket placed over him.
Police alleged the man was taken by the group to his residence in Ballarat East, whilst his mother and brother were home, for the purposes of taking his money and belongings.
During the drive and subsequent theft, the man alleged Slater's involvement, stating he heard Slater's voice while covered in a blanket, and saw him load goods from his house into a car.
The group were alleged to have taken several items, including an Apple desktop, tattoo gun and backpack from the property.
The man was allegedly again loaded into a car, wrists bound with electrical tape, and taken from the property.
A while after, when the vehicle was stopped and his alleged captors were outside, the man made a break from the scene and ran to a nearby house.
There he contacted the occupant, who contacted the police.
He was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the alleged assault.
Slater was arrested by police in Ballarat on April 27, after being found in his car.
At his bail hearing, police argued that Slater posed a risk of contacting witnesses and committing offences if released on bail.
The court heard Slater had a previous criminal history of failing to appear on bail and contravening community corrections orders.
IN THE NEWS
Slater's lawyer pointed to supposed discrepancies in separate statements made to police by the alleged kidnapping complainant, which brought Slater's level of involvment into question.
His father was present in court, and posted a $2000 surety for his bail.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said he took into account Slater's lesser role in the alleged offending, issues with the strength of the prosecution's case and his stable residence upon release as factors in his favour.
Slater and the other three accused will all appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on November 27 for a follow-up hearing.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.