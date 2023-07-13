CONSTRUCTION has begun on a hospital overhaul for one of Ballarat's major regional neighbours.
A $115 million project will deliver a new urgent care centre, maternity unit and extra operating theatres among upgrades to Maryborough Hospital.
This comes as Ballarat's two hospitals are now more than a year into simultaneous mammoth redevelopment projects.
For Maryborough, a new purpose-built facility to the south of the existing hospital, the project should allow for the medical teams to treat an extra 4000 patients each year.
Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital stepped up its $541.6 million works last month by moving in a 43-metre crane - named Maureen after a long-time hospital volunteer - to help construction crews build the Central Energy Plant support services building which will house a state-of-the-art pharmacy, pathology services and an education and learning centre.
St John of God Ballarat Hospital next door laid its third floor slab a month ago to give shape to its $80.5 million expansion. This will allow for a new medical services building, a new 10-bed intensive care unit and 30-bed in-patient ward, four more operating theatres, an expanded recovery room and an upgraded hybrid catheterisation laboratory.
A new pathology lab at St John of God was finished in September.
Maryborough Hospital's project will also create a day medical centre with imaging, pharmacy, and pathology services.
The project is expected to be finished in progressive stages from late 2024.
This follows a new $4 million student accommodation build at the Maryborough Hospital finished early this year.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas visited the site with Ripon MP on Thursday morning.
"A bigger and better Maryborough and District Hospital will ensure more locals can access world-class care and treatment closer to home, family and their loved ones," Ms Thomas said.
Meanwhile also in the region, works are set to begin on construction for a new multi-million-dollar Avoca Ambulance Station.
The new Avoca Ambulance Station will feature a three-bay garage for ambulances, paramedic rest areas, relievers' quarters, training facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and improved security and car parking.
