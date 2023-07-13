Ballarat's "hub and spoke" bus network is forcing students to travel up to 1.5 hours from their schools to undertake vocational courses, causing many to drop out because the travel is too difficult.
While some schools run their own bus drop-offs for VET students studying one of 22 courses offered across Ballarat through Highlands LLEN, other students must make their own way to courses or have parents drop them off.
Most courses are at Federation TAFE in the CBD but other courses run at Federation University in Mount Helen, at Mount Rowan, at Ballarat Specialist School's Farm campus on Norman Street, and Ballarat Christian College.
As most classes run 1.45pm until 5pm on Tuesday for those in second year, and the same time on Thursday for first year students, they must then tackle the trip home on public transport in peak hour, or rely on parents to pick them up.
Highlands LLEN chief executive Ben Taylor said the transport challenge was severely impacting some students.
"The worst is someone from somewhere like Mount Rowan travelling to Mount Helen for their VET program," he said.
"It's a real concern. We need to have a better system that caters for students.
"Without buses the obligation is on parents ... and sometimes after a few weeks the kids pull out."
This year the Certificate II in Animal Care is being held at Ballarat Specialist School's farm campus in Invermay Park, causing a travel headache for many students catching a bus in to Ballarat station, then out toward the school, followed by a walk to the site.
Mr Taylor said he was working closely with the state government on a solution to ease the transport stress for students and families and hoped there would be more transport options in place for VET students next year.
There are 630 students from across the region, including Maryborough, Beaufort, Ararat, Bacchus Marsh, and Daylesford, studying VET courses through Highlands LLEN this year, with numbers expected to increase as the VCE Vocational Major becomes more embedded in schools.
In April, the state government gave Highlands LLEN $200,000 from its $7.5m Transport Fund to provide buses and other transport to and from VET classes for students across Victoria.
Mr Taylor said about $110,000 of that had already been spent running buses to bring students from Beaufort, Maryborough and Bacchus Marsh, into Ballarat for classes, with the Bacchus Marsh bus also picking up students at Woodmans Hill Secondary College.
About 150 students are transported on the bus services each week, with the travel of several students from Daylesford Secondary College also supported through petrol vouchers and taxi fares.
"We've been given indication we will have that money again for next year. We can't change anything this year but next year we'll work on a different kind of system to bring students in, pick more up on the way and be able to send them back out," Mr Taylor said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Taylor, who is also a City of Ballarat councillor, said a review of the bus network was vital not just for students but all residents of the city.
Public transport minister Ben Carroll, in Ballarat on Thursday, said there was a trial of on-demand buses in Melton where booking a bus is done through a mobile app.
"If on-demand buses is something that would go very well with our TAFE sector, with Ballarat, we'll continue to have that as part of our discussions with the City of Ballarat," he said.
"Places like TAFEs, or indeed universities, where the adult student generally has a different lecture or tutorial time (is) where we are thinking that more investment in on demand buses would be appropriate."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.