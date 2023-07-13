The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Former Maryborough masseuse Michael Bryan Allwood to appear in County Court

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Maryborough massage therapist Michael Bryan Allwood appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.