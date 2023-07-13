Former Maryborough massage therapist Michael Bryan Allwood appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.
Allwood, who was accompanied in court by family members, was using a walking frame and was described by his lawyer, David De Witt, as having mobility issues.
He appeared to also have a tremor.
Asked by Magistrate Ross Betts how he pleaded, Allwood announced "not guilty" in a loud, heavily accented voice.
He was granted bail until August 9, when he is due to appear in the County Court in Melbourne.
