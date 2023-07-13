The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat library offers thermal imaging cameras to help locate drafts

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
July 13 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Burns is hosting a talk at the Ballarat Town Hall which will show people how to use the library's new thermal imaging cameras. Picture by Kate Healy
Ellen Burns is hosting a talk at the Ballarat Town Hall which will show people how to use the library's new thermal imaging cameras. Picture by Kate Healy

A new device free to borrow from the Ballarat library could help households save hundreds of dollars this winter by helping them locate drafts in their homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.