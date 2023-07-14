The Courier
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Season over for premiership utility

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 10:00am
Melton premiership player Harrison Hanley's season is over. Picture by Adam Trafford
MELTON utility Harrison Hanley will miss the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season after rupturing his ACL.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

