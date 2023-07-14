BFNL 2023: Season over for premiership utility

MELTON utility Harrison Hanley will miss the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season after rupturing his ACL.
Hanley, who was a member of Melton's 2022 premiership side, suffered the injury during the week playing basketball.
Melton coach Aaron Tymms had used Hanley in multiple positions this season, but a best-on-ground performance came up forward against Sebastopol in round three.
Hanley was averaging 12 disposals and five marks per game with five goals for the season.
Ryan Davis (Achilles), Luke Heaney (concussion) and Ben Archard (nose) will miss, while Kyle Borg, Brenton Payne and Lachie Walker return to the line-up.
It is another big blow for the reigning premiers who are already without Liam Carter (calf) and Brett McIntyre (foot) for the rest of the home-and-away season.
BACCHUS MARSH is another side set to be bolstered by the return of Talent League juniors, with the Cobras boasting five players across Western Jets and Rebels programs.
Jack Kovacevic, Cody Gates, Isaac Nixon, Joel Freeman and Josh Huxtable - who was a late inclusion last week - will feature against Melton.
SEBASTOPOL will rest Arnold Kirby and Grady Snowden against Lake Wendouree, which heads in to the C.E. Brown Reserve contest unchanged.
NORTH BALLARAT premier ruck Cam McCallum will miss the round 12 match-up against Ballarat, with Roosters coach Brendan McCartney expecting the big man to be back in action for round 13.
Jamie Quick will miss with Geelong VFL duties, while vice captain Brock Leonard returns.
BALLARAT welcomes back Riley Constable, who returned through the reserves last week.
The Swans lost Tristan Maple to a knee injury against Bacchus Marsh but mid-week scans revealed it was not as damaging as initially thought.
Maple is expected to return following Ballarat's round 15 bye.
EAST POINT defender Liam Howard is out for the remainder of the season after the inter-league defender broke his arm against Sunbury.
He is the third inter-league player to suffer a season-ending injury with Angus Bade (Ballarat) and Cody Chapman (Melton South) also out for the year.
The seventh-placed Roos are bolstered by returning Greater Western Victoria Rebels products in Alex Molan and Harry Charleson due to the Talent League mid-season break.
While young guns in Molan and Charleson return, East Point confirmed another up-and-coming talent in Paddy Hannaford, who missed last week, will be out for the rest of the home-and-away senior season with a dislocated shoulder.
REDAN heads into the East Point clash without Cooper Craig-Peters (VFL) and Grant Bell (hamstring), but regains Will Madden, Jacob Werts and Harry Lawson.
The Lions will unveil two debutantes in Rebels products Khy Jess and big man Jonty Faull.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
