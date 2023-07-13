Buses from all over Australia will be sent to Victoria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
In Ballarat on Wednesday, public transport minister Ben Carroll said he was excited to be working on a wide range of public transport options ahead of the games.
"It's very much a holistic approach, the public transport and road network," he said.
"We're going to need a lot more buses, procuring buses, not only in Victoria, but from around Australia for the games."
"I'm very excited by it."
Mr Carroll said he is "very focused" on the March 2026 deadline, to ensure the network is all up to spec.
"A thing like the Commonwealth Games is a great incentive to make sure the public transport is working as it should, I'm very focused on that leading into 2026."
He said public transport is going to play a big role in the games and not just the typical modes - he said he will look at the bicycle network and how scooters and bikes can also play a role.
Meanwhile the community push for an events rail platform outside of Eureka Stadium continues.
The state government has flagged time constraints as a reason why this is not part of the Commonwealth Games plan.
In the absence of a train platform outside the stadium, it is assumed event goers will use bus fleets to make their way along Creswick Road from Ballarat Station.
The state government is yet to release its transport plan for the Commonwealth Games but has told The Courier in the past the plan is being worked on.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton has said if the games does focus on buses for mass transit, there should be consideration to how electric transport can be used.
Mr Carroll said the government is working to replace diesel buses with zero emission buses.
He said they wanted the event to "be a green games," and "emissions free transport" is one of the "exciting components and legacy pieces".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
