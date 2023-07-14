Friday football update: finish line in sight, but don't mention the F-word

The F-word - finals.
Coaches don't like talking about finals too early.
Right now they are in sight in the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League.
They have reached round 12 and the finals make-up is taking shape.
Don't you worry. Coaches who are in line to take their sides into finals are thinking long and hard about them.
Ask them to talk about finals prospects though and most will steer you down another path.
It's too early to be going public even though it is clear cut that they will be taking part in finals.
One game at a time. That remains the line for most.
What coaches are conscious of at this time of year is player management.
There are still plenty of injury concerns, and there will be more.
The focus is on ensuring that those who are preparing for finals have the best possible list available.
This means resting some or giving injured players more time to recover, especially from soft tissue troubles.
The last thing anyone wants is players suffering a recurrence of a hamstring strain or the like and missing finals all together.
There is some way to go yet before finals, but they will be the story week-in week-out as premiership hopefuls work to position themselves for the best possible crack at landing the big one.
