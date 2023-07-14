3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR
This delightful and beautifully renovated weatherboard residence resides in the heart of the picturesque Wendouree. A refined property blending classic elegance with contemporary living, 7 Harold Street beckons a new homeowner to its inviting embrace.
Three spacious bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, present a stylish balance of practicality and serenity. Rest and relaxation are guaranteed in these well-appointed rooms, with their tasteful décor and peaceful ambience.
Anchoring the home is the open plan kitchen and living space, poised to accommodate every entertaining need. Equipped with modern gas appliances, the kitchen promises effortless culinary creations. Whether brunch by the island bench or hosting an evening soiree, this home serves with aplomb.
A luxe bathroom adorned with full-height tiling and chic fixtures affords a tranquil retreat with bathtub and shower.
The comfort of the home extends to its temperature management, with central heating and reverse cycle cooling.
Outdoors, a fenced backyard is a secure haven for family activities. Ample off-street parking further enhances the home's convenience.
Located near local shops and major routes, 7 Harold Street delivers a sought-after lifestyle.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
