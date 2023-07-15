How to best showcase Ballarat's culture to Commonwealth Games visitors is the latest element of the city's games planning under the spotlight.
Commonwealth Games organisers have called for expressions of interest from organisations and individuals to deliver regional festival programs in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Gippsland and Shepparton to run alongside the sporting action.
"Festival 2026 (the Festival) will be a landmark global arts event that complements and supports the Games, creating unforgettable experiences for visitors and local communities alike," the EOI document states.
Music, dance, theatre, visual arts, film, food and interactive activities celebrating First Peoples culture and creativity and regional Victoria's heritage, diversity and contemporary culture, will be a focus of the festival.
In Ballarat and other host cities, the festival will be based at a yet-to-be-decided outdoor site but also take place in existing arts and culture venues including theatres and galleries, and at other Commonwealth Games venues such as transport hubs, walking routes and sporting precincts to create a city-wide cultural event.
The expression of interest stage, which opened on Friday, is for a state-wide festival production company and regional festival producers who will then work in partnership with traditional owner corporations and festival site operators.
Regional festival producers appointed for each Commonwealth Games city will then decide what the festival will look and feel like and how the city will engage with visitors to encourage them to stay longer and explore the region.
Festival 2026 will run with the Commonwealth Games from March 17 to 29, 2026.
