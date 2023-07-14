4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Combining luxury and convenience, this stately home, crafted by Mihaljevic Constructions, stands tall. A guided tour will leave you with an appreciation for the fine detailing etched into every corner of this meticulously crafted home.
Set close to colleges, hospitals, and the picturesque Lake Wendouree; the location is undeniably the essence of this property. It's a catch for those seeking a home in a bustling neighbourhood with everything needed within reach.
Beyond its regal facade, the house showcases a versatile design tailored to diverse lifestyle needs. The ground floor is a masterstroke of privacy and luxury, with a sizeable main bedroom featuring a dedicated ensuite and dressing room. A sprawling open-plan living space dominates the layout, complete with a dreamy kitchen and ample dining area, all flowing seamlessly into an outdoor area perfect for entertaining guests.
A laundry room of generous proportions, a one-of-a-kind ironing room, and a handy downstairs water closet are a testament to the practicality infused into this property's design. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms equipped with built-in robes, an idyllic arrangement for growing families or those who enjoy hosting. A family bathroom and an additional living zone cap off this level.
Inside the house, aesthetic elements work hand-in-hand with practical aspects. Towering 2.7-metre ceilings create a sense of openness throughout, while the three-metre ceiling in the living area adds to its majesty. Timber flooring injects a dose of character, merging with tasteful window and floor coverings. Large, double-glazed picture windows usher in abundant natural light.
With a nod to modern amenities, the home boasts a refrigerated ducted cooling and heating system, promising year-round comfort. A gas log fireplace stands ready to ward off winter chills, while a ducted vacuum system and an advanced security system offer practicality, emphasising safety. A double garage with direct access further simplifies daily life while enhancing security.
This perfectly poised home, complete with high-end amenities and an advantageous location, presents a remarkable opportunity for those who cherish style as much as convenience. With its well-thought-out design, desirable features, and proximity to essential amenities, this property promises a lifestyle that is as comfortable as it is connected.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
