A unique experience awaits for visitors of the Golden Point Hotel, as they can expect to see cards appear from nowhere, objects transform before their eyes or have markings suddenly appear on their hands - as if by magic.
Ballarat magician Ben James has been performing for more than 20 years, and is now wowing patrons from 6pm to 8pm every Thursday and Friday.
Those who come to the hotel will get about 10-minutes of their own personal magic show, as Mr James roves from table to table performing sleight of hand tricks which gives everyone a first-hand experience.
"Absolutely every trick is fully interactive, it all happens in their [the audiences] hands, literally the stage is their hands," he said.
"It comes across as a very impromptu style of magic, it's really very, very engaging."
Magic runs in Mr James' family, his grandfather was a performer in the 1960s, who he said was the first magician to appear on regional television station Channel Six.
He said his grandfather was an old-time apparatus magician who specialised in classic tricks such as pulling rabbits out of hats.
But Mr James has perfected a different form of illusion, which he likens to that of household names such as David Blaine, and has just come from performing at the Melbourne Magic Festival.
"It's the first time I've been down there to do that, so it was really humbling to be invited, because it's a pretty big deal," he said.
After two decades in the industry, Mr James said magic was more popular than ever before.
No longer something just enjoyed at children's birthdays, Mr James said he was increasingly performing everything from adult birthdays to end-of-year Christmas celebrations.
"Because of shows like Penn and Teller Fool Us, America's Got Talent, Britains's Got Talent, the magicians they're getting on there are world-class guys," he said.
"People are seeing magic is not just for kids anymore, they do it for NBA basketballers and they were freaking out, it's great."
"People are seeing it much differently as something for adults, and it just blows [them] away."
