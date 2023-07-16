I travelled with V/Line during the day on Thursday, at 9.24am and 2.44pm.
Both services had three carriages, which was very inadequate.
Crowding was so bad that people struggled to get off the train at stations without others leaving the train to get out of the way.
I have a physical disability and had to ask for someone to give up their seat for me.
Travellers ignore the priority seating signs even when the train is not full.
Val Palavikas, Napoleons
Before the lake lights become active, I urge council's chief executive, the mayor, and all councillors to run or walk just one lap in the dark to experience how unnecessary this multi-million dollar project is.
No head lights or torches are needed.
I suggest you start from the end of the rowing course pre-5am so you can witness the sprinkler system working each morning.
You may also experience the two trial light towers, just north of the sprinklers, turning off at 5.55am each morning, even though there is still over another hour of darker light before sunrise.
Ian Ellis, Smythes Creek.
There is no bus route servicing the Insignia Estate or Alfredton in the Ballarat Golf Club area, to travel directly to and from the CBD.
The only way is to take the bus from the club entrance to Wendouree station, to Northway supermarket in Ballarat North, then to Ballarat station.
This is obviously far too time-consuming and impractical.
Returning from the CBD, the closest drop off point is in Gillies St.
David Lockett, Alfredton.
Public servants claim they need to leave home up to 90 minutes earlier to get a suitable car parking spot near their Govhub office.
Has the thought of parking maybe 10 or 15 minutes walk from their workplace ever crossed their minds?
Prior to retirement I worked near the Melbourne CBD and had to park on an all-day meter that was two kilometres from my workplace.
Public servants are very well paid, have good job security, and flexible work arrangements built into their workplace agreements.
Unless they have a physical mobility limitation, then a 20-minute walk each way is not going to hurt them in the slightest, and will be beneficial to their health.
It does not equate to leaving home 90 minutes earlier.
Glen Turnley, Mount Clear.
In my 45 years as a social worker, Robodebt has stood out as the cruellest and most vicious attack on people in distress I have seen.
Contrary to the 'welfare cheats' mythology, many of the poor, distressed, vulnerable people I have dealt with in that time did not know their rights, were surprised to hear they might be eligible for something, often feared the application process, or needed considerable help to begin it, and often just gave up.
If they did apply, and assistance was granted - on pretty strict criteria, believe me - they then lived in an atmosphere of suspense and constant alarm that the assistance would be decreased, or cut altogether, and then where would they be?
They were not cheating, they were just desperate.
And we failed them.
Darryl Cloonan, Ballarat.
In all this division of Ballarat into nine wards, are the council representatives needing to live in their respective wards?
Craig McDonald, Invermay Park.
I am deeply concerned by Ballarat council's approval of the tailings dam to be constructed in the highly populated residential area of Mount Clear.
This decision favours mining jobs over the health and safety of our community, and the decision raises serious questions about the values and priorities of our local government. The City of Ballarat has the authority to ask for an Environmental Effects Statement, but have chosen not to.
The decision to forgo an EES disregards the potential environmental and health risks that may result from this project. The absence of an EES denies us a comprehensive understanding of the potential impacts on our air, water, soil, and overall quality of life.
It also undermines the principles of transparency and accountability that should guide such decisions.
A healthy living environment should not be sacrificed for employment opportunities and economic growth must not come at the expense of public health and quality of life. By not requesting an EES the council has failed to fulfil its duty to protect the community and its environment from potential harm.
It's time for council to prioritise the welfare of its residents over economic considerations, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to the community's health and safety.
J. Robson, Ballarat.
I see where our state government is seriously considering the old Delacombe saleyards site for Commonwealth Games athletes' accommodation.
I couldn't think of a worse site to build on.
Firstly it is so polluted it will cost millions of dollars to rehabilitate, and secondly it's in the centre of a light industrial and commercial area.
Build athletes' accommodation on clean quieter greenfield sites, which after the games can then be used for urgently required social housing, and sell the saleyards site to a developer to build a shopping centre similar to Stocklands or the Delacombe Town Centre.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
I would like to thank the Palais Hepburn for the most fantastic Saturday night, July 8.
Johnny Cash and June were the most exciting cabaret I have ever seen.
We got up and danced and people joined in to make this a great night.
We had the cheese platter which was superb and the service was excellent.
Sue Hall, Guildford
