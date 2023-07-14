OPINION: Get set to cheer loud all you like, these women deserve far greater respect when it comes to true equity and opportunity in the round ball game.
WE are about to witness the best female football players grapple for FIFA World Cup glory in the round ball game on our shores.
Behind all the hype, cheering and parochial patriotism that is about to play out most teams most teams on that field have a gruelling battle story just to have reached kick-off this week.
Equity in sport is not all about the pay.
In celebrating women's sport on such a stage, there are still plenty of emerging and established stars who have been treated like an afterthought by their own national governing bodies in the game.
Australia's group rival Canada left home without a proper farewell game after a high-profile fight for better conditions that went all the way to Canada's federal parliament earlier this year.
Players have cited a lack of transparency, lack of honesty, lack of trust and a clear lack of disrespect from Canada Soccer - even when trying to voice their concerns.
Canada, the reigning Olympic women's soccer champion, is the Matildas' third opponent and the clash at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium will likely be Canadians' most telling test of whether the issues of the past months have fuelled distraction or determination.
Former English international Kate Carney led an international review with findings this week finding women's soccer could be a $2 billion industry with the right backing.
More than 50 years after a band of top female tennis players, including Ballarat's Judy Dalton, signed one-dollar professional tennis contracts to make a statement on the large-scale inequalities between the men's and women's games, inequities in conditions keep resurfacing.
Defending World Cup champions the United States set an incredible benchmark last year in achieving pay equality. US Soccer pledged a landmark deal under which all prizemoney would be pooled and equally split - even though the men's World Cup is more than seven times greater than what the women's tournament offers.
The Matildas were among the first to secure equal working conditions with the Socceroos in 2019. There is an even split, excepting prizemoney, between the Australian men and women's marquee teams.
This is about setting an equal playing field to promote opportunities and showing respect.
South Africa's women's national soccer team, known as Banyana Banyana, boycott a friendly send-off against Botswana for a range of health and safety issues - largely an unsuitable pitch that not even the premier super league would look at.
Ireland's top women used to have to change out of their tracksuits after games with players told the kits were needed for juniors.
Fifteen Spanish players wrote to their national federation asking not to be selected due to inequities and wanting to take a stand for future generations. Arguably, the Spanish should have been a top contender.
Nigeria, who is in the same preliminary group as Australia and Canada, had its federation cancelling training camps and dictating player selections with coach Randy Waldrum voicing frustration with a lack of support for his players.
We can cheer all we like in the World Cup but these issues will not dissipate once the trophy is held aloft unless we help champion them too.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.