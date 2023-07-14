Sharon Van Der Kaay is a widow on a mission.
Last Wednesday, the State Coroner this week, recommended all V/Line trains carry a defibrillator - after the potentially-preventable death of her husband Carl.
Almost 50 country stations including Ballarat, Ballan and Wendouree carry Automated External Defibrillators, but there are none on trains themselves.
Catch a train at Maryborough, for example, and you might not get access to a defibrillator until you reach the Ballarat station, 55 minutes away.
It comes after a finding into the death of the 50-year-old who boarded a 5.44am service at Pakenham on July 18, 2019.
Mr Van Der Kaay collapsed early into the trip, going into cardiac arrest.
An off-duty nurse specialising in cardio-thoracics swung into action with CPR and sought a defibrillator from the conductor.
He was told there were none on board and an ambulance would meet the train at Dandenong.
According to the findings, by the time paramedics arrived at 7.10am CPR had been administered for about half an hour.
Ambulance staff worked on Mr Van Der Kaay for another 40 minutes - and used their own defibrillator - but to no avail.
"Someone found my number and rang me while the nurse was doing CPR in the carriage. I could hear everything that was going on," Mrs Van Der Kaay said.
"I said what I needed to say to Carl. They held the phone to his ear. He wasn't able to say anything.
"By the time they got to Dandenong 25 minutes later, without a defibrillator I knew he was probably gone.
"The paramedics were not there at the station when the train came in and it felt like everything that could go wrong, did.
"I didn't want his death to be in vain.
"Defibrillators on trains ... this is all I have wanted from day one."
Mrs Van Der Kaay said she worked in the metro train system and campaigned for more of the devices through V/Line, State MPs and her union.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Carl Van Der Kaay and we support the Coroner's recommendation," a V/Line spokesperson said.
"We have defibrillators at all our staffed stations across the regional network and will soon commence installing Automatic External Defibrillators on our trains."
V/Line said the rollout would begin "in coming months".
Coroner John Olle said it was feasible to install AEDs on trains but V/Line had been hampered by funding, the configuration of country passenger trains (which had four different types of carriages) and the scheduling of installation around existing timetables.
The Coroners Prevention Unit was asked to review the care Mr Van Der Kaay received.
It found that between 2010 and 2021, 15 deaths occurred on trains due to medical episodes.
On top of that, another 34 happened in or near stations.
All up, 39 were cardiac-related - and a defibrillator was used in just five of those cases.
IN OTHER NEWS:
V/Line said AEDs would be progressively rolled out on different train types starting with the VLocity fleet (used on the Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong lines), followed by Sprinters (Seymour) and the classic fleet (including Warrnambool and Albury).
"Once installed, AEDs will be able to be operated by staff or members of the public in an emergency, if required," V/Line said.
"Having defibrillators on trains will help ensure critical assistance can be given to a person on board in the vital first few minutes.
"While cardio-pulmonary resuscitation is the primary means of rendering help during a cardiac arrest, a defibrillator is often used in addition to shock the heart back into rhythm.
"According to Ambulance Victoria, combining CPR with defibrillation can increase a person's survival rate by up to 70 per cent."
Despite working in the transport system, Mrs Van Der Kaay said she was unable to get on a train for six months after the death and turned down work at the Dandenong station.
"I'm alright now, but used to be on the V/Line train and I just close my eyes when it went through Dandenong," she said.
"Carl loved V/Line trains.
"His mother lived at Maryborough - and later Yarragon - and he would always catch the train."
Mrs Van Der Kaay began crying when she described what her husband was like.
"We met at school when we were 13 but started going out when we were 21. He was a really lovely guy - so happy-go-lucky," she said.
"He was such a sweetheart. The anniversary of his death will be on the 17th (Monday).
"I just have to move forward.
"This news is so bittersweet.
"I was starting to get really angry until now. I was frustrated that nothing had been done after contacting so many people."
Mrs Van Der Kaay said she had created and given out lists of stations with defibrillators, trying to educate workmates.
"These devices also need to be hung on a wall - not hidden under a table," she said.
"Every minute counts. Every minute you don't have a defibrillator, your chances of survival reduce."
She had even offered to pay for AEDs on trains herself.
"Many V/Line staff are instructed in how to use these devices - but they don't even have them on trains," Mrs Van Der Kaay said.
Ironically the couple had chatted about the need for defibrillators on trains not long before Mr Van Der Kaay needed one himself.
The zealous campaigner said she appreciated the care of family, friends - and random strangers on a train - over the last four years.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.