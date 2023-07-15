One of Ballarat's biggest events of 2023 is here, with the Dancing with our Stars gala night being held at the Mercure, Ballarat.
This year's gala is the fourth such event run by the Ballarat Foundation.
It's been a hard couple of months for our dancing stars, with hours and hours of practice and fundraising leading up to the event.
This year's stars are:
They have been working hard to work towards a $10,000 fundraising goal.
Ballarat Foundation chief Andrew Eales said the money raised helps programs run by the foundation, including the L2P program and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which supports reading skills for preschool-aged children.
"We know how crucial it is that children start school with a great base around literacy," he said.
"The more funds that we raise through Dancing with our Stars helps us reduce that waitlist.
"We've made incredible gains over the last 12 months in terms of getting literally dozens of more children into that program."
The L2P program involves a number of volunteers who oversee the hours young people need to apply for their driver's licence.
Check out the gallery above to find out who is there to watch our Ballarat stars shine.
Be sure to keep an eye out on our social media channels for updates across the night.
The Courier will also have a full wrap with more pictures online on Sunday.
