Costumes have been sequined, hairspray is on standby and the mirror ball is ready to spin as Ballarat's 2023 stars count down the last few moments until they hit the stage.
Over the last 12 weeks, ten Ballarat personalities have gone from minimal ballroom dancing experience to a full blown performance in front of the community.
Last time The Courier spoke to Ballarat Community Health's Danielle Walker she was one week into rehearsals. Now she said she is feeling good and is looking forward to finally being able to perform her waltz.
"I don't think my dance is going to get any better, so I'm ready to go," Ms Walker said.
"I would like to go out there and do well."
While learning to dance, stars have also been busy fundraising for the Ballarat Foundation.
Each star aims to raise $10,000, with six stars making it to their goal so far.
While the group's collective goal of $100,000 has been reached, leaders from the foundation hope they can continue to raise more to support those in need in Ballarat.
Ms Walker was the first to make it to her fundraising goal.
She said she was glad to have sponsors who have worked with Ballarat Community Health on board, which means she has been able to spend the last two months focusing on her dancing.
Ms Walker said her swing waltz with dance partner Mark Vanderkley has now become muscle memory.
"If everything else goes out of my head on the night, my body, hopefully will just take over," she said.
"The dance studio guys put in so much work, so I would be really chuffed if I can make them proud on the night."
Each year The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross and her dancers donate hours of their time to organise rehearsals, choreography, music and costuming for the fundraising event.
Ms Ross said she was very grateful to be able to give back to the community through dance.
"I'm lucky that I can contribute in some way to the Ballarat community, and doing it with dance it's fantastic," she said.
"I love it and my dancers love it and everyone that does it every year, they have a great time."
Ms Ross said despite one or two non dance related injuries, rehearsals have gone relatively smoothly.
"Everyone's picked up everything so quickly, they've been a great group," she said.
The dancers have gone through two last challenges before the evening performance on Saturday July 15.
Ms Ross said the first challenge was the final group rehearsal one week out from show time.
"I always get everyone to dance their number in front of the rest of the group, it's the first time everyone gets to see each other," she said.
"That gives me a bit of an idea, if they're going to get really nervous, if they're going to dance too fast, if they dance too slow or if they're going to forget this step."
The second challenge is then tackling the full dress rehearsal the Friday evening before the performance.
"Everyone then gets another shock, because they're in costume and everything's real," Ms Ross said.
But as the stars enjoy their final moments before taking to the stage, she said she wants them to just enjoy themselves.
"It's in their muscle memory, they just can't let the nerves get the better of them," Mr Ross said.
"They're just going to have the greatest time."
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.