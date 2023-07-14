A veteran of Ballarat's construction industry says he won't stay idle for long following his retirement after 50 years at T.J Coutts Electrical Contractors.
Peter Gold started in the business when he was 16 years old and walked out the door for the last time on Friday.
Mr Gold left school and joined the business on January 31, 1973, as an apprentice - under the guidance of founder Theodore John "Lee" Coutts.
Mr Gold was there every step of the way as the business moved from its original premises at 711 Sturt Street to 54 Lydiard Street North and a few other stops before arriving at its current home in Alfredton.
He worked on some of the city's biggest additions including the Mars and McCain factories that contracted T.J. Coutts over the years.
The business, and Mr Gold, also worked with Ballarat's hospitals and health services over the past five decades.
Mr Gold's work continued through the pandemic aiding the hospitals during the trying times.
He also worked on refurbishments at Her Majesty's Theatre three times during his career.
"He has been in most buildings in Ballarat," T.J. Coutts Managing Director Michael Coutts said.
When Mr Coutts took over the company, the transition allowed Mr Gold to work in the administration side of the business, growing his knowledge after years in the field.
Mr Gold said he had worked with more than 100 different staff during his career at T. J Coutts and said he had also taken part in the training of what he described as "too many" apprentices, one of whom was Michael.
Mr Gold said he did not have much planned in the early stage of his retirement.
