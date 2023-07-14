The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

T.J. Coutts worker Peter Gold retires after 50 years in Ballarat

By Thomas Kerr
Updated July 14 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Gold enjoyed his last day at T.J Coutts after 50 years on Friday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Peter Gold enjoyed his last day at T.J Coutts after 50 years on Friday. Picture by Adam Trafford

A veteran of Ballarat's construction industry says he won't stay idle for long following his retirement after 50 years at T.J Coutts Electrical Contractors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.