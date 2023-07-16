Technology advancements, including 3D printing is becoming a regular part of day to day operations at SEM Fire and Rescue.
The Wendouree based business is one of the country's largest emergency service vehicle manufacturers.
Through micro-credentials employees at SEM are learning how to apply different techniques to the day to day operations of the business.
Mechanical engineer Mukesh Arella is one of the people currently undertaking an additive manufacturing course at the University of Melbourne.
He said he is learning about the new opportunities to utilise technology.
"We are learning some designs as well as analysis," he said.
"It's important for us to have a good grip on analysis because that will tell us if the part is structurally strong and if it works."
Mr Arella is a part of the state government's Digital Jobs for Manufacturing program which awards company grants so employees can undertake 12 week courses.
General manager Mark Thomas said making parts in house saves time and money.
He said the printer can be used to make brackets and other items without waiting weeks for items to come from the suppliers.
"We printed our own at a fraction of the cost and the lead time was days, not weeks."
He said he was proud the company was participating in the program.
Industry and innovation minister Ben Carroll was in Ballarat to see the progress at SEM.
He said it was important to remember Victoria was a manufacturing state.
"We are 30 per cent of the manufacturing sector right here in Victoria," he said.
"A lot of people thought when the car industry left our shores, that that was the end of manufacturing.
"Nothing could be further from the truth."
"We want to make sure people aren't scared of innovation, or indeed, 3D printing or AI, more and more things are becoming digital."
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said it was great to see a Ballarat business bringing more people to the city
"We need to make sure that we've got an offering of great jobs in health, great jobs in education and great jobs in manufacturing," she said.
By investing and making sure companies such as SEM remain innovative and competitive means they'll keep getting more and more work."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
