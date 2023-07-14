Emily Sweet has been appointed acting managing editor of The Courier.
A former Courier chief of staff and digital editor who has been a part of the Ballarat community for the past 20 years, Sweet has been seconded from her senior leadership role as ACM's head of engagement to lead The Courier's editorial team.
The Courier is one the ACM network's 14 daily newspapers across Victoria, Tasmania, NSW and the ACT.
In announcing the appointment to staff this week, ACM editorial director Rod Quinn said Sweet had been a key member of the company's senior editorial leadership team since 2014 and played a pivotal role in establishing ACM's online subscriptions business and driving audience engagement and digital best practice.
"It's a measure of the importance of The Courier among our flagship mastheads that I have asked Emily to lead our Ballarat team and further sharpen the focus on growing digital audiences and subscriptions," Quinn said.
Sweet's long-standing connection to masthead, strong ties to the local community and track record in guiding ACM's digital transformation meant she was well-placed to help position The Courier for its next phase of growth.
"Her leadership of the ACM network's digital strategy and her appreciation for The Courier's relationship with its loyal audience will ensure its trusted, news-breaking journalism continues to set the agenda in Ballarat," Quinn said.
Sweet, whose appointment takes effect from July 24, said The Courier's journalism played an important role in the daily life of the region and she was excited to have the opportunity to guide coverage of the issues that matter most to the community.
"The reporters and photographers we have here are all very dedicated to what they do and driven to serve our readers and it's a privilege to lead them," she said.
"The media landscape has changed a lot in recent years but The Courier has always been at the forefront of delivering news where our audiences are - on our website or in print, on our app, email newsletters and social media.
"I am excited to continue the digital evolution and I'm determined to find new audiences for our agenda-setting journalism and the engaging storytelling that celebrates the people who are doing great things every day in Ballarat."
Sweet is on the board of The Ballarat Foundation, where she chairs the allocations committee, and is an advisory board member of Deakin University's Ballarat Clinical School.
She also co-chairs the Ballarat Childcare Co-operative management committee.
