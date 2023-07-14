It's a sight that's far too common on the Western Freeway - potholes opening up, and cars on the roadside changing tyres.
Workers at Ballarat tyre shop Bob Jane T-Marts report three to four people are coming in every day to get tyre replacements, on par with 2022's spring, which saw the largest amount of monthly rainfall ever recorded in the city.
Experts say it is unusual how often the Western Freeway needs resurfacing works at the same time the state government pours millions into maintenance on the major transport route.
Research into different technologies is ongoing and the hope is they can be implemented so the roads can hold up during unpredictable weather events.
HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY
RMIT civil and infrastructure engineering associate professor Filippo Giustozzi specialises in researching asphalt materials used for roads and airports.
He said the fact the Western Freeway needed to be maintained over shorter time frames was "unusually problematic". While roads are made up of a number of layers, Dr Giustozzi's research focuses on the top-layer which is usually made up of 5 per cent bitumen and 95 per cent asphalt.
The bitumen is created using part of the refining process of crude oil, which is what makes the roads black.
Dr Giustozzi, along with the Intelligent Materials for Road and Airport Pavements research group, is exploring how different polymers mix and affect the durability of the road in different ways.
"By using polymers, [roads] will be capable of withstanding more repetitions of heavy traffic loads and harsh effects of the weather, compared to material that doesn't have polymers," he said.
Dr Giustozzi said end-of-life vehicle tyres, recycled plastics and bio-polymers from agricultural and forestry industry water could help strengthen the roads.
After two years of research, different methods are currently part of tests with councils across Victoria.
Dr Giustozzi said when engineers design asphalt roads, they typically intend for them to last between 20 and 25 years.
While a modified top-layer can help if other layers below the surface are failing, all layers need to be working together, Dr Giustozzi said.
"If there is something wrong at the bottom, or in one of the sub-layers, there's not much you can do to save the roads," he said.
"All the layers together contribute to that final durability that we want."
Federation University lecturer and researcher Dr Amin Soltani said often potholes are caused by expansion and contractions in the soil which move the top layers of the road.
These can cause small cracks which become bigger problems when mixed with traffic and rain, which continue to degrade the road.
Dr Soltani's research specialises in how we can use polymers to help stabilise soil.
In addition to his work, he said good design and regular checks are also important to ongoing work maintenance.
Quality construction is the most important, but he said eventually there would need to be updated design standards so road materials are sustainable and resilient, especially with the increasing number of extreme weather conditions.
He cautioned this could take time, as the current standards were based on years and years of research.
Other technologies like artificial intelligence and drones could be used to anticipate where small cracks need additional support rather than waiting for big potholes to appear.
A state government spokesperson said they are using tried and tested repair methods such as asphalt patching to repair the roads, while also working with the Australian Roads Research Board.
"We've already delivered $1.3 million worth of maintenance works on Western Freeway in the past 12 months, with a further $2 million worth of work set to be delivered in the coming months," they said.
At a federal level, the House of Representatives is currently conducting an inquiry into the "implications of severe weather events" on the regional, rural and remote road network.
Ballarat MP Catherine King said she looked forward to the outcome of the inquiry and said members would be looking at coming developments in road solutions.
IN THE NEWS:
While on the roads, RACV automotive services general manager Jackie Pedersen said it was important to be aware of the safety of yourself and others.
"Large potholes have the potential to cause severe damage to your tyres, in some cases it can even lead to drivers losing control of their vehicle," she said.
Ms Pedersen said to avoid sudden breaking and dangerous swerving.
"Keep a firm control of the steering wheel - which can be jolted with impact," she said.
"Some puddles can be hiding large potholes underneath them, so you should avoid driving over puddles where possible."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.