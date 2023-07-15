The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Ballarat's Vegas and Rose to close after 12 years baking brownies, cookies, doughnuts and more

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's queen of chocolate fudge brownies is hanging up her apron after an "incredible" 12 years of baking and creating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.