Ballarat's queen of chocolate fudge brownies is hanging up her apron after an "incredible" 12 years of baking and creating.
Vegas and Rose's Penthea Marshall-Radcliffe opened her dream cafe on Humffray Street North in 2011.
It was one of the first cafes in the area offering coffee and food, including toasties, made only from the region's produce.
Five years later and well before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Marshall-Radcliffe moved her business online selling her popular brownies, grazing boxes, homemade granola and relish, and other goodies across Australia.
Vegas and Rose customers became accustomed to collecting their purchases from the "little pink door" in Brown Hill and receiving Ms Marshall-Radcliffe's personalised, thoughful emails.
There were pop-up shops and Ms Marshall-Radcliffe supplied her yummy creations wholesale to Ballarat cafes and stores, including Earls Deli, The Greenhouse, Cobb's Coffee and Hattie and the Wolf.
Ice-cream sandwiches and frappes were available during summer, while homemade doughnuts, cookies, brownies and brookies - brownie cookies - appeared on the Vegas and Rose menu.
Ms Marshall-Radcliffe said her brownies, which were made using Ballarat's Grounded Pleasures drinking chocolates, were the most popular Vegas and Rose product.
She said she worked for a Sydney catering company which made big trays of brownies and he recipe was developed from here.
She said being the business' sole operator and now with two teenage children, her commitment to baking in the kitchen was starting to take a toll.
"I'm happy for the workload to be reduced but sad because I really love it. It's a really hard decision, really hard," Marshall-Radcliffe said.
"I feel like it's time. I will no doubt miss it. I have had beautiful messages from people."
Ms Marshall-Radcliffe announced Vegas and Rose's closure in a social media post this week after she returned from a holiday in Ibiza, Portugal and Thailand with her sister.
"It's been an incredible 12 years of baking and creating in beautiful Ballarat. I'm so lucky to have met so many gorgeous people and had your ongoing support for so many years," Ms Marshall-Radcliffe said.
"Who knew our brownies would be so loved."
She thanked her wholesale clients, producers, suppliers and customers.
With less time now spent in the kitchen, Ms Marshall-Radcliffe will now have more time with her family and focus on her second business, Vegas and Rose Photography, which started two years ago.
She has a long term love of photography, having studied it overseas early in her career, and will look at doing colourful and fun portraits at pop up studios.
The Vegas and Rose online store will close on July 21.
