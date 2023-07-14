Loreto College students have finally had their 'out of this world' experience of space, attending the NASA Space Camp at the US Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama.
During the school holidays, 21 students and four staff took part in the camp, which had been planned for four years but delayed by COVID and a bus crash on the way to the airport last September.
About half of the students who took part in the 13 day trip were involved in the early-morning crash near Bacchus Marsh.
With astronaut training, teamwork and leadership skills in the focus, students took part in simulated space missions, scuba training, multi-axis training, wall climbing, rocket launching and other space-related activities to build their STEM skills and inspiration for the future.
