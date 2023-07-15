It's been another busy weekend of football and netball around the Ballarat region, and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford were there to capture all of the action.
Our photographers covered:
*CHFL / CHNL - Gordon v Springbank at Gordon Recreation Reserve
*CHFL / CHNL - Dunnstown v Ballan at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve
*BFNL - Redan v East Point at City Oval
*BFNL - Lake Wendouree v Sebastopol
The Courier also live streamed the Gordon v Springbank grand final re-match at Gordon Recreation Reserve.
If you missed it, you can watch the game here.
Check out the mega photo gallery above, who can you spot this week?
