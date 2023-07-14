Possible kleptomania diagnosis for alleged Ballarat burglar

The Courier
Ballarat woman faces court after string of alleged burglaries

July 15 2023 - 5:00am
A Ballarat woman charged with a series of burglaries could possibly have kleptomania, her lawyer told the court at a bail application hearing on Thursday.

