Possible kleptomania diagnosis for alleged Ballarat burglar

A Ballarat woman charged with a series of burglaries could possibly have kleptomania, her lawyer told the court at a bail application hearing on Thursday.
Kara Curtis, who appeared via video link from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, was in tears for most of the proceeding as she was granted bail for alleged theft offences.
The charges related to a series of alleged offences between May and July 2023, where on multiple occasions Curtis was alleged to have broken into homes and businesses to steal various items.
The court heard on May 13, at about 4pm, the woman allegedly broke into an Alfredton address through an unlocked garage door, taking a DeWalt cordless drill.
Later that day, at about 7.45pm Curtis allegedly broke into another Alfredton property through the backyard, an attempted to enter through a locked sliding door.
Upon moving the door, the homeowner was remotely altered to Curtis' presence, and was able to see Curtis via CCTV cameras on-site.
According to the police summary, the homeowner told Curtis to leave the address through the camera's speaker system, and that police were on their way. Police allege she ran from the scene.
That night, Curtis returned to a motel she had been staying in on Sturt Street.
About 4.30am, she was alleged to have entered the motel's restaurant through an unlocked window, and climbed through to the food preparation area.
Curtis then allegedly stolen $300 cash from the bar, $80 from a tip jar and three tablets.
The court heard Curtis had prior criminal history related to burglary and theft, and was on bail for similar offending at the time of the alleged incidents.
Her lawyer said there were ongoing "queries" as to whether or not a diagnosis of kleptomania "may be considered" for Curtis.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said he would grant Curtis bail, as she had supports in place outside of custody, and a good history of reporting on bail.
However, he warned her about reoffending.
"She is at the end of the rope," the magistrate said.
"I don't know what your motivation is to be honest.
"It beggars belief, it makes me think that you want to go into custody."
