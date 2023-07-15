The Courier
Ballarat medical intern Tanya Johnston tackles youth mental health in football

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 16 2023 - 5:00am
Ballarat medical intern and Redan footballer Tanya Johnston (left) has been working to promote youth mental health through football. Picture by Adam Trafford
WHEN Redan needed extra coaches for youth girls football, Tanya Johnston put her hand up wanting to do what she could that was "more than just footy".

