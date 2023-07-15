WHEN Redan needed extra coaches for youth girls football, Tanya Johnston put her hand up wanting to do what she could that was "more than just footy".
In between demanding time on hospital wards as a medical intern, Dr Johnston has found herself making an impact on changing her team's mindset and now creating talk in the league to promote mental health.
Training will often feature a grateful circle, which Dr Johnston said might sound out of place for the change room but she said the drama class technique was about helping to promote a safe environment.
Dr Johnston has played for the Redan women's team and stepped up to help out teammate Erin Burns in coaching the Lions' under-16s last year.
When Ms Burns became injured, then became an assistant coach for AFL talent program Greater Western Victoria Rebels, Dr Johnston took the reins.
"Some of the greatest influences I had growing up were footy or netball coaches," Dr Johnston said.
"Erin and I both noticed how much an issue youth mental health was in this area - as it is across Victoria - by adding a chance to complement a teammate it encourages young people to talk about their emotions and become comfortable saying something nice about their peers.
"I talk a lot to all my kids about how they're going. They don't answer all the time but I hope it opens a trust if they need to talk later."
In championing the cause, Dr Johnston has worked with Ballarat Football Netball League youth girls to host a mental health awareness round next month with plans to expand the round across the league and raise money for mental health supports.
A few AFLW players have also come on board: Adelaide premiership player and Rebels head coach Sally Riley, Essendon's Paige Scott (a former Rebel) and Carlton's Poppy Schaap.
Dr Johnston said sometimes, if you only asked then good things could happen.
The work Dr Johnston has done with her team and in advocating for patients and her co-interns at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital has earned her the Rural Workforce Agency of Victoria rising star award.
Growing up in a small coastal town near Port Macquarie in New South Wales has inspired Dr Johnston to make a difference in rural health.
Dr Johnston studied her undergraduate degree in Sydney but applied to University of Melbourne for post-graduate coursework because she had heard good things.
And it nearly did not happen.
Dr Johnston had been resigned to studying elsewhere when, going through her spam emails, she discovered an interview for the course. She was on the Gold Coast for a rugby tournament at the time but, with a brother working for Qantas, managed to secure a flight on short notice.
After three years with the University of Melbourne Rural Clinical School - and with a short stint in Bendigo - Dr Johnston applied to stay on as a medical intern and has remained keen to become a rural specialist.
"I like getting to know people," Dr Johnston said. "I had the same GP [general practitioner] and the same GP as mum. I like continuity of care...I see patients quite regularly, I work the the same nurses a lot. I see more people with experiences similar to myself.
"I'm familiar here and with that I can focus on being the best doctor I can."
