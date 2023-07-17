The Courier
Home/News/Business

Ballarat's Suzanne Verdoorn says more women in building surveying needed

Melanie Whelan
BH
KG
By Melanie Whelan, Bryan Hoadley, and Kirra Grimes
· Updated July 17 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women in Building Surveying Program participant Suzanne Verdoorn at the Ballarat Central Library construction site. Picture by Bryan Hoadley
Women in Building Surveying Program participant Suzanne Verdoorn at the Ballarat Central Library construction site. Picture by Bryan Hoadley

A Ballarat woman said times have changed "a heck of a lot", as she encouraged more women to enter the construction industry to address a shortfall in workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.