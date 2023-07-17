A Ballarat woman said times have changed "a heck of a lot", as she encouraged more women to enter the construction industry to address a shortfall in workers.
The Women in Building Surveying initiative funded university places for Victorian women to study three-year surveying degrees.
Ballarat's Suzanne Verdoorn recieved one of the positions, and is now halfway through her training.
Prior to studying, Ms Verdoorn had worked for City of Ballarat for 18 years, where she was a member of the building services team, so she said her move into surveying was a natural transition.
"'I'd always thought about it, but never taken any steps towards it," she said.
"I would have done it myself, but this has really assisted."
Ms Verdoorn said there was a lack of Victorian building surveyors, and it was important to encourage the trade to be more equally populated by both men and women.
"I think it's really important we continue to assist this kind of qualification to be in Ballarat and across all the regional councils," she said.
"Because there's not many [surveyors], but there's plenty of work going on."
"If you have any interest in it, I think you should just have a go at it."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson commended the government for enabling Ms Verdoorn to enter the "significantly" under resourced sector.
He said the building planning sector in general was crying out for more workers, which was directly affecting project timelines.
"We get criticised for having a backlog, but if you don't have the bodies on the ground to be able to do the work, unfortunately you can't get to them any quicker, and sometime they're really complex," he said.
One project people in Ballarat are waiting for is the redevelopment of the Ballarat Central Library, which Cr Hudson said was on track for opening early next year.
He said libraries had changed a lot compared to 20 to 30 years ago, and the new development would reflect that, by providing a vibrant community space where people can come to socialise.
IN OTHER NEWS
Cr Hudson also said the Bridge Mall redevelopment, which will open the strip to cars, was another exciting project in progress.
"[it's] really exciting that after so many years of talking about the Bridge Mall ... that actually works have started," he said.
Cr Hudson said reintroducing traffic to the strip was based on models used in different locations, and would allow locals to re-engage with the area.
"This is not a new concept, it's been done elsewhere, and it's really been a key to revitalising some of those precincts that have been looking a bit tired, or no one's going to," he said.
Female students as young as years eight and nine expressed interest in carpentry and agriculture jobs at Sunday's Ballarat Careers and Futures Festival, with stallholders observing a shift in attitudes towards traditionally male-dominated industries.
Katja Fiedler and Ange van den Belg ran the Women in Trades exhibit on behalf of Women's Health Grampians and said the positive response from both students and parents was an encouraging sign that "pathways are open to young women now that they never would have considered before".
Women's Heath Grampians has launched a photography project showcasing 12 Ballarat women working in trades and Ms van den Belg said this, along with Try a Trade days at schools, was helping to break down stereotypes and encourage younger women to "step outside the box" when thinking about possible careers.
This comes a year after Women's Health Grampians started an Act at Trades campaign to generate grassroots culture change and awareness. The organisation's chief executive Marianne Hendron had said old boys' clubs and time-held authoritarian leadership was not sustainable.
Women in non-traditional trades had remained at three per cent nationally the past 40 years.
Ballarat has been behind regional rivals when it comes to getting more women on the tools in traditionally made dominated trade classes.
There have been 50 per cent less females in Ballarat compared to Greater Bendigo enrolled in courses such as construction, engineering and plumbing, Vocational Education and Training data for the Act at Trades launch showed.
Ballarat sits at least 200 per cent behind females in such fields compared to the City of Greater Geelong.
