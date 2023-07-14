CHFL 2023: grand final rematch, injury blow for Saints, Emu debut | R12 previews, selection news

A grand final rematch grabs the limelight in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
Gordon had three wins over Springbank last season.
Can the Eagles keep the run going against an in-form Tigers?
Other round 12 news:
GORDON V SPRINGBANK
at Gordon Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: grand final, 2022 - Eagles 15.18 (108) d Tigers 6.7 (43)
Gordon 3rd (9 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Springbank 2nd (9 wins, 2 losses)
Gordon and Springbank have one of the biggest rivalries in the CHFL.
The encounter is their most anticipated home and away fixture every year.
This season it is bigger than ever, with the Eagles and Tigers clash a rematch of the 2022 grand final.
Gordon completed a sweep of Springbank in three matches last season, most importantly of all claiming the premiership.
There will be many in the Tigers' camp, almost exclusively supporters, who will be keen to avenge that defeat.
However, even though most of the players who played in the grand final will be lining up at Gordon on Saturday, that will not be at the forefront of Springbank's thoughts.
That opportunity is gone. This all about 2023 and what can be achieved this campaign, as well as the usual bragging rights being up for grabs.
Once again Gordon and Springbank appear set to play a big part in the premiership race, sitting third and second respectively.
Gordon has dropped just the one game, against Skipton two weeks ago, and then with a number of first choice players missing was not at the top of its game in defeating Rokewood-Corindhap.
What the Eagles have shown over the past few years though is that they know how to win the big ones and coach Adam Toohey is sure to have his charges fired up.
"This is always a super massive game.
"We're expecting them to throw everything at us."
The key forward showed a welcome return to form last round, but will be missing his right-hand man and pivotal defender in Gerard Clifford (hamstring), who offers so much as a leader.
Primary midfielder Jarryd Graham is also unavailable.
However, the Eagles do get back premiership players Ethan Crackel, Jaymes Gorman, Zac Ryan and Ben Schiltz, as well as Frank Violi.
What a different look that gives them.
Although Springbank sits above Gordon with eight wins on the trots, this game might be crucial in determining whether it retains a spot in the top four and gets a double chance in the finals.
As impressive as their run has been, the Tigers' only wins against top eight teams have been over Newlyn and far from convincing Dunnstown.
After losses to Bungaree and Carngham-Linton, there is still Hepburn and Skipton to come - all finals-like match-ups.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said there was no doubt the Tigers would rise to what was always a special occasion of the club's calendar.
He said it was an important game, not only from a rivalry perspective, but also in the context of the season.
Although only in his third year at the club, Challis said he was fully immersed in the rivalry and what it meant to the Tigers.
Springbank's main injury concern going into the match has been Shannon Donegan (calf).
TEAMS CHANGES
GORDON
In: Ethan Crackel, Jaymes Gorman, Zac Ryan, Frank Violi, Ben Schiltz
Out: Jarryd Graham (unavailable), Gerard Clifford (hamstring)
SPRINGBANK
No change
SELECTION: Eagles
at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Towners 27.8 (170) d Blues 1.1 (7)
Dunnstown 8th (6 wins, 5 losses)
Ballan 14th (2 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Dunnstown will edge closer to another finals campaign with a seventh win of the season.
The Towners have had a much tougher season than expected, but with a two-game cushion is surely safe as games now fast run out.
While it might not make a big difference in the long run, there is every chance that Dunnstown will finish the round in seventh position.
That will come about as long as it defeats Ballan and Bungaree is too strong for Newlyn.
Despite being the outsider, Ballan will have a little more confidence about this game.
Winning makes all the difference and the Blues did just that against Daylesford.
Ballan will take note that Creswick pushed the Towners to within a kick and only a few weeks back it was not far off the pace against the Wickers.
Dunnstown and Ballan have each released under-18 players.
The return of Mitch Tuddenham and Kayle Mullane add depth for the Towners.
Zane Colley makes his senior debut for Ballan after crossing from Darley mid-season and Dylan Trickey is back after travel.
TEAM CHANGES
DUNNSTOWN
In: Mitch Tuddenham, Kayle Mullane
Out: Caleb Rinaldi (under-18s), Clay Donald (under-18s)
BALLAN
In: Dylan Trickey, Zane Colley (Darley), Jack Bidwell
Out: Tom Cox (under-18s), Jack Jarvis (under-18s)
SELECTION: Towners
at Learmonth Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Lakies 18.11 (119) d Wickers 7.7 (49)
Learmonth 9th (4 wins, 7 losses)
Creswick 13th (3 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
All Learmonth can do in the rounds remaining is win as many games as possible and see where that takes them.
With four wins to date hardly enough though, a finals campaign looks out of reach.
Lakies are favourite for this one, but they will need to be on their game.
Creswick has shown enough in the past month to suggest an upset is not out of the question.
The Wickers are walking tall and a fourth win of the season in this one would be a big result.
Learmonth will be pleased to have veteran Brenton Powell back after a week away and also welcomes Damon Williamson from BFNL club Sebastopol for his senior debut.
Tom Scott, Liam Blake and Rhys Antonio all return for Creswick.
TEAM CHANGES
LEARMONTH
In: Brenton Powell, Damon Williamson (Sebastopol)
Out: Kris Swan, Tom Martin
CRESWICK
In: Tom Scott, Liam Blake, Rhys Antonio
Out: Jason Thomas (hamstring), Sam McKeegan, Lleyton Scheele
SELECTION: Lakies
at Waubra Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Roos 16.8 (104) d Saints 10.10 (70)
Waubra 17th (0 wins, 9 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Carngham-Linton 5th (8 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Carngham-Linton can stay in touch of the top four with a win over Waubra.
The Roos will be looking to produce something special as premiership players Nic Moran and Alex McPherson celebrate their 250th and 200th senior games respectively in front of a home crowd.
However, a win looks unlikely.
Waubra coach Trav Ford continues to be encouraged by the small gains his inexperienced side is making, despite still being without a win.
It is hard to believe that this time last year that the Roos were heading towards a finals campaign, as short as it was.
The Saints are at the other end of the scale, having jumped into the top eight after being in the wilderness.
Their main focus now is fine tuning to ensure they are ready for a massive run home against Newlyn, Buninyong, Gordon and Hepburn.
The loss of key defender Justin O'Brien to injury will hurt Carngham-Linton.
He is so important to its defensive structure and ability to intercept.
TEAM CHANGES
WAUBRA
In: Peter Feaver
Out: James Crebbin (hamstring)
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In; Ted O'Brien, Tom Clark, Hayden Blower, Jack Savige
Out: Sam O'Loughlin (managed), Justin O'Brien (hamstring/ankle), Joe Stalker, Harry Butler
SELECTION: Saints
at Newlyn Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Demons 12.5 (77) d Cats 10.8 (68)
Newlyn 7th (7 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Bungaree 1st (10 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
A massive opportunity for Newlyn.
The Cats have made significant in-roads under first-year coach Marcus Darmody.
They find themselves well placed in the top eight, but where exactly do they stand?
Newlyn looked to be really going places when it defeated Hepburn, as depleted as the Burras were.
However, losses to Skipton and Springbank stalled the Cats push.
Facing the unbeaten Bungaree will provide a further guide.
It will also give another insight into the Demons as they prepare for some mighty assignments leading into finals.
Bungaree continues to do everything right and is the one to beat, although the Demons cannot afford to give Newlyn too much leeway.
Jarrod Fryar, Dan Wehrung and Marcus Tilley are all important inclusions for such a big challenge, as is the retention of Chris Giampaolo after he was reported last round.
He was charged with attempting strike, but accepted an early guilty plea and a reprimand.
TEAM CHANGES
NEWLYN
In: Jarrod Fryar, Dan Wehrung, Marcus Tilley
Out: Fraser Lowe, Dom Hardy, Tom Carey
BUNGAREE
In: Chris Cowan, Isaac Quick, Liam Fitzpatrick
Out: Justin Dummett, Sam Hammond, Jesse Gallagher
SELECTION: Demons
at Buninyong Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Bombers 9.18 (72) d Crows 2.7 (19)
Buninyong 10th (4 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye)
Beaufort 16th (0 wins, 8 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Beaufort looks strong enough on paper.
There is no shortage of experience, but can the Crows turn that into a much-needed victory?
They are going to have to improve markedly on what they have shown to date.
Beaufort has again swung the changes, getting back the likes of Flynn Kellett, Josh McDermott and Brayden Northern.
Buninyong gets back experience in Nick Shell and Harli Givvens and should get the job done.
The Bombers have again left their run late, but this year it looks like being far too late.
Like Learmonth, it has a run home that offers winning opportunities, but that does not look like being enough when relying on others to fall over.
TEAM CHANGES
BUNINYONG
In: Harli Givvens, Nick Shell,
Out: Lachlan Stewart, Joel Hart
BEAUFORT
In: Flynn Kellett, Josh McDermott, Brayden Northern, Liam McLinden, Laurie Megne
Out: Jackson Connor, Noah Leckie, Joseph Watkins, Riley Henderson
SELECTION: Bombers
at Laurie Sullivan Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Burras 18.14 (122) d Grasshoppers 11.7 (73)
Hepburn 4th (8 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Rokewood-Corindhap 12th (3 wins, 8 losses)
Hepburn should continue on its winning way and further press a claim for a top four finish.
The Burras will be encouraged by the way they played in defeating Skipton.
If they can maintain that, and they should, they are in for a big finish to the season.
Rokewood-Corindhap has regained Patrick Haberfield and Michael Searl, but the player losses continue with in-form midfielder Matthieu Brehaut and lively forward Kyle Hayes among the latest to be missing.
The Grasshoppers showed some better signs late against Gordon, but again their finishing in front of goal let them down.
This will be tough.
TEAM CHANGES
HEPBURN
In: Bryce Coffey
Out: Nash Robinson
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Patrick Haberfield, Michael Searl, Daniel Cassidy, Max Campana
Out: Matthieu Brehaut (unavailable), Kyle Hayes (ankle), Luka Essenwanger (managed), Leigh Colledge (hamstring)
SELECTION: Burras
at Bull Milgate Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Emus 15.16 (106) d Magpies 10.7 (67)
Clunes 11th (4 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye)
Skipton 6th (8 wins, 3 losses)
Skipton should bounce back after the disappointment of losing to Hepburn.
Coming off a glowing win over Gordon, the Emus looked to be on again with a strong first term.
However, it was all Hepburn from that point on.
Skipton continues to miss Sam Willian, but it still has plenty to call on.
It needs to get a better functioning attack and that opportunity will come at Clunes.
The Magpies resume after a bye and prepare to play out another season in which while showing some good signs have come up short against the true finals contenders.
Coach Luke Davidson has called up Tyrese Nunn and Bailey Pickering for their first senior games of the season.
Clunes will as always be competitive at home, but getting a win is another story.
TEAM CHANGES
CLUNES
In: Zane Bedford, Tyrese Nunn, Bailey Pickering
Out: Paul Coon, Aidan Thompson, Nick Wrigley,
SKIPTON
In: Bailey Meek (under-18s), Jack Cuttler
Out: Joe Mason, Liam Cullinan
SELECTION: Emus
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.