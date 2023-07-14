A man who has been missing for more than 24 hours was last seen in the Ballarat CBD early Thursday morning.
According to Victoria Police Media, 32-year-old Dougal was last seen in Ballarat Central around 7am on yesterday July 13.
Police said Dougal has been sleeping rough, and frequents the Wodonga, Ballarat and Melbourne CBD area.
Dougal is described as 186cm tall. He has a thin build, short dark hair with tattoos on his legs and neck.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and phone Wodonga Police Station on 02 6049 2620.
