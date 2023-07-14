The Courier
Police search for missing man Dougal, last seen in Ballarat CBD

Updated July 14 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:45pm
Dougal, pictured above, was last seen yesterday July 13 around 7am. Picture from Victoria Police Media
A man who has been missing for more than 24 hours was last seen in the Ballarat CBD early Thursday morning.

