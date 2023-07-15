A waste collection truck spent four hours bogged at Wallace, on a road where home-made repairs were removed.
CCTV showed the truck got bogged on McIvor Road around 5am on Friday, July 7, and was pushed out by an excavator just after 11am the same day.
McIvor Road has no formal "turning bowl" and trucks need to enter land on the former Bungaree railway loop to make a three-point-turn. It was between the road and the rail land that Moorabool Shire Council contractors got stuck in the mud.
A recycling collection truck and multiple people can be seen checking out the stranded vehicle.
"I just laughed when I saw the camera footage," McIvor Road resident Brian Head said.
The incident happened after Mr Head spoke at a Council meeting in May, begging for road repairs to be made.
Privately-sourced gravel he had put on the road was pushed out of the way in late April.
McIvor Road is officially one-kilometre long and was believed to have been part of an original Cobb and Co route - but only the first 155 metres is listed in Moorabool's Road Management Plan.
It meant the rest - including the area where Mr Head lives - is not subject to council road maintenance.
"Moorabool Council promised to fix the situation but it hasn't been done. They're still talking about it," Mr Head said.
"In fact, now they're telling me that more of McIvor Road is a paper road than I was first told. That will affect more residents. A paper road means it's a marked road as far as the government is concerned - but it's not a council responsibility. It means they class it as a track."
The shire's chief executive Derek Madden said the council was in the process of approving the extra section of McIvor Road so it was officially on the road register.
"Once approved and as an interim measure, council will place extra material to enable waste trucks to safely turn around at the end of the road," Mr Madden said.
"This segment of road will be referred to a future Capital Works Program for a full re-sheet of the entire road segment."
Mr Head said he believed it wouldn't cost a lot to fix - and possibly less than the wages of the contractors who spent four hours in limbo.
"They could even use appropriate recycled roadmaking materials," he said.
"I think you're only looking at $1100 to $2000.
"It would just take a few hours to do - maybe even one hour - and I've already done half the work for them."
Mr Head said there were many cases of cars and trucks bogged in McIvor Road over time.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
