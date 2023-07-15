Winners and Losers - Saturday, July 15, 2023

SENIORS
East Point 17.13 (115) d Redan 11.12 (78)
Sunbury 36.20 (236) d Melton South 5.2 (32)
North Ballarat 11.13 (79) d Ballarat 6.4 (40)
Sebastopol 15.12 (102) d Lake Wendouree 8.8 (56)
Melton 14.9 (93) d Bacchus Marsh 8.6 (54)
RESERVES
East Point 9.14 (68) d Redan 3.10 (28)
Sunbury 32.22 (214) d Melton South 0.0 (0)
North Ballarat 17.9 (111) d Ballarat 3.3 (21)
Sebastopol 25.13 (163) d Lake Wendouree 4.3 (27)
Melton 12.7 (79) d Bacchus Marsh 4.9 (33)
19/UNDER
East Point 16.13 (109) d Redan 2.2 (14)
Sunbury 25.13 (163) d Melton South 4.4 (28)
Ballarat 14.11 (95) d North Ballarat 2.5 (17)
Sebastopol 12.17 (89) d Lake Wendouree 0.5 (5)
Melton 12.9 (81) d Bacchus Marsh 8.10 (58)
SENIORS
Dunnstown 18.9 (117) d Ballan 3.2 (20)
Learmonth 11.7 (73) d Creswick 5.7 (37)
Carngham-Linton 26.9 (165) Waubra 6.5 (41)
Bungaree 10.8 (68) d Newlyn 6.11 (47)
Buninyong 16.13 (109) d Beaufort 2.1 (13)
Springbank 10.12 (72) d 8.13 (61)
Hepburn 15.13 (103) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.11 (47)
Skipton 10.5 (65) d Clunes 8.12 (60)
RESERVES
Dunnstown 111.14 (80) d Ballan 0.8 (8)
Learmonth 9.12 (66) d Creswick 8.3 (51)
Carngham-Linton 11.8 (74) d 2.4 (16)
Bungaree 6.10 (46) d Newlyn 5.7 (37)
Buninyong 12.13 (85) d Beaufort 2.2 (14)
Springbank 15.8 (98) d Gordon 2.4 (16)
Rokewood-Corindhap 13.10 (88) d Hepburn 8.8 (56)
Clunes 8.12 (60) d Skipton 8.6 (54)
UNDER-18
Balan 11.5 (71) d Dunnstown 5.7 (37)
Waubra 8.18 (66) d Carngham-Linton 2.3 (15)
Bungaree 9.17 (71) d Newlyn 5.9 (39)
Beaufort 18.9 (117) d Buninyong 6.10 (46)
Springbank 9.10 (64) d Gordon 4.5 (29)
Rokewood-Corindhap 18.11 (119) d Hepburn 1.9 (15)
Skipton 17.25 (127) d Clunes 1.1 (7)
UNDER-15
Ballan 7.7 (49) d Dunnstown 3.3 (21)
Creswick 5.7 (37) d Learmonth 3.6 (24)
Waubra 5.3 (33) d Carngham-Linton 3.0 (18)
Newlyn 4.5 (29) d Bungaree 3.6 (24)
Beaufort 7.5 (47) d Buninyong 5.4 (34)
Gordon 8.7 (55) d Springbank 4.7 (31)
Rokewood-Corindhap 16.15 (111) d Hepburn 0.1 (1)
Skipton 10.14 (74) d Clunes 2.3 (15)
UNDER-12
Ballan 4.5 (29) d Dunnstown 0.3 (3)
Learmonth 3.5 (23) d Creswick 3.0 (18)
Waubra 8.10 (58) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Newlyn 3.0 (18) d Bungaree 1.1 (7)
Buninyong 11.6 (72) d Beaufort 1.1 (7)
Springbank 12.6 (78) d Goordon 2.0 (12)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.2 (20) d Hepburn 1.2 (8)
Clunes 4.2 (26) d Skipton 0.1 (1)
SENIORS
Navarre 13.15 (93) d Maldon 10.2 (62)
Natte Bealiba 10.26 (86) d Royal Park 3.1 (19)
Avoca 24.21 (165) d Campbells Creek 0.3 (3)
Lexton 14.9 (93) d Dunolly 12.15 (87)
Harcourt 14.13 (97) d Maryborough Rovers 3.13 (31)
Carisbrook 18.20 (128) d Talbot 5.4 (34)
Trentham 20.12 (132) d Newstead 11.8 (74)
RESERVES
Maldon 12/6 (78) d Navarre 8.4 (52)
Natte Bealiba 22.12 (144) d Royal Park 1.4 (10)
Avoca 11.7 (73) d Campbells Creek 7.8 (50)
Lexton 11.8 (74) d Dunolly 7.10 (52)
Harcourt 16.8 (104) d Maryborough Rovers 10.7 (67)
Talbot 13.9 (87) d Carisbrook 2.7 (19)
Trentham 14.12 (96) d Newstead 7.6 (48)
SENIORS
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 40.25 (265) d Caramut 0.0 (0)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 15.6 (96) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 11.6 (72)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 26.19 (175) d SMW Rovers 8.2 (50)
Tatyoon 22.15 (147) d Ararat Eagles 3.8 (36)
Lismore-Derrinallum 24.26 (170) d Moyston-Willaura 5.5 (35)
Penshurst 12.14 (86) d Great Western 4.9 (33)
RESERVES
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 18.21 (129) d Caramut 0.1 (1)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 14.15 (99) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 5.2 (32)
SMW Rovers 7.7 (49) d Woorndoo-Mortlake6.3 (39)
Ararat Eagles 9.10 (64) d Tatyoon 6.5 (41)
Lismore-Derrinallum 27.8 (170) d Moyston-Willaura 2.1 (13)
Great Western 7.8 (50) d Penshurst 3.11 (29)
UNDER-16.5
Caram,ut 2.6 (18) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.10 (10)
Ararat Eagles 8.2 (50) d Tatyoon 6.2 (38)
Penshurst 27.7 (169) d Moyston-Willaura1.2 (8)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.11 (65) d Great Western 1.0 (6)
A GRADE
Melton 62 d Bacchus Marsh 23
Sebastopol 52 d Lake Wendouree 51
North Ballarat 47 d Ballarat 31
Redan 50 d East Point 23
Sunbury 64 d Melton South 32
B GRADE
Melton 47 d Bacchus Marsh 46
Sebastopol 38 d Lake Wendouree 37
North Ballarat 51 d Ballarat 30
Redan 35 d East Point 28
Melton South 51 d Sunbury 42
C GRADE
Melton 45 d Bacchus Marsh 24
Lake Wendouree 39 d Sebastopol 23
Ballarat 45 d North Ballarat 26
Redan 35 d East Point 29
Sunbury 35 d Melton South 26
D GRADE
Melton 37 d Bacchus Marsh 33
Lake Wendouree 27 drew Sebastopol 27
Ballarat 42 d North Ballarat 15
Redan 32 d East Point 30
Melton South 33 d Sunbury 29
E GRADE
Melton 40 d Bacchus Marsh 17
Lake Wendouree 39 d Sebastopol 23
Ballarat 33 d North Ballarat 21
East Point 32 d Redan 19
Melton South 33 d Sunbury 10
19/UNDER
Bacchus Marsh 33 drew Melton 33
Sebastopol 48 d Lake Wendouree 16
Ballarat 34 d North Ballarat 32
Redan 41 d East Point 33
Melton South 37 d Sunbury 35
A GRADE
Ballan 40 d Dunnstown 30
Learmonth 92 d Creswick 14
Waubra 37 d Carngham-Linton 29
Newlyn 42 d Bungaree 27
Buninyong 49 drew Beaufort 49
Springbank 60 d Gordon 23
Rokewood-Corindhap 72 d Hepburn 42
Skipton 50 d Clunes 45
A GRADE
Maldon 43 d Navarre 24
Natte Bealiba 53 d Royal Park 25
Avoca 74 d Campbells Creek 35
Lexton 45 d Dunolly 36
Maryborough Rovers 60 d Harcourt 37
Talbot v Carisbrook
Trentham 69 d Newstead 43
B GRADE
Maldon 31 d Navarre 19
Natte Bealiba 34 d Royal Park 26
Avoca 64 d Campbells Creek 21
Lexton 62 d Dunolly 19
Harcourt 49 d Maryborough Rovers 24
Newstead 35 d Trentham 21
C GRADE
Navarre 36 d Maldon 29
Royal Park 36 d Natte Bealiba 27
Avoca 57 d Campbells Creek 9
Lexton 38 d Dunolly 7
Maryborough Rovers 33 d Harcourt 15
Trentham 21 d Newstead 18
17/UNDER
Royal Park 25 d Natte Bealiba 10
Avoca 36 d Campbells Creek 9
Lexton 29 d Dunolly 13
Harcourt 20 d Maryborough Rovers 11
15/UNDER
Navarre 32 d Maldon 7
Royal Park 31 d Natte Bealiba 17
Campbells Creek 34 d Avoca 16
Lexton 18 d Dunolly 16
Harcourt 44 d Maryborough 12
Newstead 37 d Trentham 5
A GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 43 d Caramut 23
Woorndoo-Mortlake 39 d SMW Rovers 23
Tatyoon 41 d Ararat Eagles 26
Lismore-Derrinallum 48 d Moyston-Willaura 21
Penshurst 57 d Great Western 24
