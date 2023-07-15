The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Future Shapers 2023: groups launch community impact projects for Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 15 2023 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Future Shapers Keegan Spilsbury, Lynne Duncan, Jacki Whitwell and Kate Taylor are each in groups tackling 'wicked' community problems and opportunities facing Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford
Future Shapers Keegan Spilsbury, Lynne Duncan, Jacki Whitwell and Kate Taylor are each in groups tackling 'wicked' community problems and opportunities facing Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

ONE GROUP is preparing to take on one of the most challenging concepts that confronts the community's emerging leaders each year: life after prison release.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.