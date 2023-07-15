ONE GROUP is preparing to take on one of the most challenging concepts that confronts the community's emerging leaders each year: life after prison release.
The visit to His Majesty's Prison Langi Kal Kal has long been one of the most talked about sessions from the experiential program Future Shapers (formerly Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum).
When it came to forming community impact projects, meeting inmates in Trawalla early in program days spurred one group to tackling change.
Keegan Spilsbury, who is part of the Life After Release Project, said the visit completely changed his perspective and early judgement - right down to which prisoner he thought he might want to talk with most.
"They're looking for housing and employment and we want to advocate for employment to make that transition easier," Mr Spilsbury said. "It's about changing the stigma about what a prisoner is...Going in there and seeing what we're able to see and hearing things others do not get the chance to hear definitely changed my outlook. Our job can be storytellers."
It's about changing the stigma about what a prisoner is...Our job can be storytellers.- Keegan Splisbury, Future Shapers 2023
The community leadership program launched in 2006 under Committee for Ballarat with The Courier as a foundation partner to offer emerging leaders from diverse industry backgrounds a greater understanding on the region's biggest issues and tangible ways to make a difference.
This has been about unearthing and telling stories that tend to be overlooked by the community.
Victorian government funding for the program, and its sister programs across the state, runs out on December 31 and has not renewed in the state budget.
Committee for Ballarat leadership programs lead Ellen Jackson said Committee was looking at every option it could to find different funding avenues.
Ms Jackson said this may mean the leadership program will look a little different and need to evolve.
Committee will host a forum for stakeholders and alumni in early August to share ideas for the program's future and ways to make it sustainable for the next five to 10 years.
This year's cohort is determined to forge ahead and relished a chance to pitch impact projects tackling the community's wicked problems to stakeholders this week.
IN OTHER NEWS
Future Shaper Jacki Whitwell said the event forced her team to focus more clearly on what they wanted to achieve.
Ms Whitwell's group is looking at family violence prevention by encouraging women across the community to picture what safety means to them.
The aim is to build a gallery of photos on this theme, whether it be a picture of your parents' front door or money or a beach.
"The whole idea is to try and change the conversation on family and domestic violence that goes beyond the stats in workplaces and the community and everyday lives," Ms Whitwell said. "...Everyone has a different idea in their own mind of what safety means to them. We want to try and approach the issue of family violence from a strength-based view of safety."
Ms Whitwell said the group was prompted to explore the issue after looking at The Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs community data. Members were also working with frontline family violence agencies and were planning to launch an exhibition in November to coincide with International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Focusing on how little actions can make a big difference is also the BASIC group: Building Accessible Safe Inclusive Community.
Future Shaper Lynne Duncan said her group was inspired by a City of Ballarat Project to introduce assistance dog relieving stations. Ms Duncan said this was a project many would not realise was needed but, for those who do it would make a big positive impact.
"What we're doing in the project is reaching into the community to find individual or community based barriers," Ms Duncan said. "We want to be telling their stories in videos at a launch in November. Even if we can make a difference to three people who might realise how easy it can be and have a desire to make "a difference."
The fourth Future Shapers project is tackling a big Ballarat issue by paring it back to basics. Future Shaper Kate Taylor said her group was unpacking barriers to volunteerism.
Ms Taylor said volunteer numbers had been "falling off the cliff" since the COVID-19 pandemic but there were plenty still in action, notably volunteers who have a disability and those aged 65-plus.
READ MORE:
"One really interesting thing we've found is organisations are not meeting volunteers at their point of need or working out the point of exactly what they want from volunteers," Ms Taylor said. "...Interest in the project shows there is an increasing appetite in people wanting to volunteer. That's what I really love about it. Volunteering is so universal."
Future Shapers will continue to refine their projects for a final presentation before November's graduation.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.