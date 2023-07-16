The importance of listening to disabled voices to avoid mistakes of the past was a key theme at Ballarat's first Disability Pride celebration.
The Town Hall event was a chance to reflect on progress made in advocating for the rights of disabled people and discuss what more needs to be done to achieve meaningful inclusion.
A powerful speech by Ballarat resident Bernadette Cheesman preceded the unfurling of the Disability Pride flag - its faded black background representing anger and mourning over the eugenics and neglect disabled people have to fight against.
Ms Cheesman spoke on the barriers that still exist including the infantalisation of disabled people, which can result in non-disabled people making decisions on their behalf and without proper consultation.
Her own uncle died at 57 with the degenerative disease Friedreich's ataxia, and had the health system take end of life decisions out of his hands despite his being "completely sentient.... and [able to] communicate if given the time".
"Evidently, no one took the time, even for this most fundamental of questions," Ms Cheesman said, calling for such scenarios to "never be repeated anywhere, as the structures, equipment and time are properly allocated".
The ongoing need to "raise" disability issues such as access rather than have these "woven into every societal structure" was another point of discussion.
Ms Cheesman spoke of the "abomination" of having to go to VCAT to have legislative rights such as those under the Equal Opportunity and Disability Discrimination acts enforced.
Among her hopes for the future was a greater understanding of hidden disabilities and the harm caused by perceptions of being a "burden".
"Can we hope for a time when .... children with hidden disabilities are valued and accepted, rather than largely being written off as burdens on society the way so many of us are?
"In the next ten years, will we finally have a legal definition of who/what is a burden on the community or the phrase be abolished from the lexicon forever?"
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison spoke at the event, taking the opportunity to apologise for how long it has taken the state government to deliver a promised $50 million upgrade to Ballarat Station including accessibility improvements.
The funding was announced in 2022 after four years of community advocacy, and designs are yet to be completed.
Ms Addison said the station's existing set up made disabled people feel like "second class citizens" which was "not acceptable".
