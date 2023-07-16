A large pothole that damaged several cars to the point their owners are seeking compensation was repaired "as promptly as possible" according to the City of Ballarat.
The pothole on Cuthberts Road was reported late last week and repaired on Monday - a timeline that is in accordance with the council's Road Management Plan.
But it was not before multiple drivers fell victim to the hazard, with reports of damage to rims and tyres.
A social media post highlighting the size of the hole led some commentators to call for a "class action lawsuit" against the council or a ratepaying boycott "until the roads are fixed".
IN THE NEWS:
Drivers who'd previously sustained vehicle damage on poorly-maintained Ballarat roads gave varying accounts of attempts to get the council to cover a portion of repair costs.
Some called this a "waste of time" and claimed they'd waited months with no response.
City of Ballarat infrastructure director Bridget Wetherall told The Courier the council was not liable for any damages for failing to remove a defect, or hazard, or repair a defect or deterioration in a road, or to give warning of it, if it is not aware of its existence and is compliant with its inspection frequencies.
"Inspection and rectification time frames can vary depending on a number of factors, including the hierarchy of the road," Ms Wetherall said.
"On occasions, issues with the road and footpath network may appear after an inspection has been conducted.
"This can be due to traffic, weather, and a variety of contributing factors."
The Road Management Act (2004) sets the minimum threshold limit for property damage: $1580 as of July 1, 2023.
"Noting the Road Management Act and the threshold amount are set by the State Government, people wishing to lodge a claim for compensation should contact either City of Ballarat or Regional Roads Victoria, depending on the location of the incident," Ms Wetherall said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.