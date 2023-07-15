A worker at a food factory has been flown to hospital after their arm became stuck in a dough machine on Friday.
Police said a 20-year-old man was cleaning a machine at the True Foods factory in Maryborough when his hand became stuck in the machinery at around 9.25pm.
Police, State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers, CFA, and Ambulance Victoria personnel were called to the scene and found the worker with his right and middle index finger and knuckles jammed in the machine.
Paramedics treated the worker before he was flown to Melbourne's St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.
SES personnel dismantled the machine under the guidance of Ambulance Victoria and CFA.
Maryborough Police Sergeant David Semmens said while the worker was in a "certainly non-life threatening" condition, he expected WorkSafe to undertake a full investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.
WorkSafe confirmed investigators were responding to the incident.
