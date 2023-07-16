A Bonshaw woman is learning to talk, walk - and hopes to one day to drive again - after she was hit-for-six by a flesh-eating bacteria.
Now Carolyn Gower's friends are rallying to raise funds for the caring grief coach with an infectious smile.
"One in five people who get Necrotizing Fasciitis will die - and I was very close to being that person.
"My kidneys began to fail in Ballarat Base - and they called in my family to say goodbye.
"Then they made the decision to transport me to the Alfred. I don't remember any of it."
She didn't go home for two months.
Ms Gower said that by sharing her story it could save another life.
The bacteria that causes Necrotizing Fasciitis is all around us - but only turns nasty in a handful of cases.
"I was lucky it was diagnosed at BHS so quickly," Ms Gower said.
"It often gets misdiagnosed."
Ironically she and her late husband had matching tattoos with the words: "Never Tear Us Apart".
In Carolyn's case it was close to her heart - but in order to save her life, that area of tissue had to go.
She now sleeps with a silicon plate over her collarbone - and uses compression garments during the day to allow her skin to grow back as flat and normal as possible.
"I have to stretch my neck and do certain exercises otherwise it feels like someone has a hand over my throat," Ms Gower said.
"The area is also very numb and some nerve pain in the area around it.
"I get blocked ears, blurred vision and my gut-bacteria's out of whack."
Ms Gower's grief coaching service was just starting to take off - as were her podcasts and an enlightening book published via Amazon: "The Stupid Sh*t People say to Grievers".
"Thinking back, I was a little bit run down before all this happened," she said.
The flesh-eating bacteria often begins with an infected scratch, wound or insect bite - but the Bonshaw grandmother did not recall having any of these.
The drama began around 5pm on March 14 when her children acted on unanswered phone calls.
"They found me in bed with delirium, a high fever and very unwell," she said.
"I was too sick to even pick up the phone and call triple-zero."
Without urgent treatment she would not have survived the night.
Ms Gower spent more than three weeks in an induced coma.
During this time several surgeries were carried out as well as hyperbaric treatments.
"The wounds are treated in a similar way to burns, so I spent a lot of time in the burns unit."
She woke up extremely confused for many days, not really understanding where she was and what had happened.
Ms Gower was unable to eat, drink and her voice had also been affected.
"When I woke up and realised I could do nothing for myself, I wondered 'Why didn't they just let me die?'
"But then I just clung onto anything that was going to get my through."
She said little positives gave her a reason to go on - including visits from children and grandchildren, cards as well as social media messages from podcast fans around the world.
"Back then I really didn't think that I would get to where I am today in my recovery."
"Find something positive that will help you - family showing up or messages of support and so on.
"Life is so precious when you get that close (to death)..
"Make the most of life and treasure the little things.
"The little things are the big things.
"It's all the little things that we take for granted that we miss most."
Ms Gower creates her podcasts with Zoom buddy and US-based grief-counsellor John Polo - a man she has never met in person.
They were planning to present a session next month at Camp Widow in Brisbane.
Ms Gower is still determined to take part, albeit in the audience.
"An important part of my healing is to attend the camp.
"I may not be presenting, but I'll be with friends. This is a goal I'm working towards."
Other small goals - such as drying her own feet and using a walker - have already been achieved.
Ms Gower had already set money aside for the camp before she fell ill - but that has now been swallowed up in medical costs
Her $600 compression vests must be replaced every three to six months..
She is also on a special diet to boost her wound recovery - with specialist drinks priced at $50 a week.
Her home still needs handrails and other facilities - but she is concerned the mortgage must come first.
Friend Susan Begbie said Ms Gowers had been there for her in her darkest hours - and it was time to give back.
"We need a whole lot more Carolyns in the world - especially when you are going through grief," she said.
"She is the most selfless person."
"Her motivation is purely to help people and be there for them.
"She likes to give help and not to accept it but after this illness she's had to come to terms with that."
And Ms Gower's message to others?
"Keep an eye on any wounds that are just not healing - and if you feel unnaturally unwell, just get help as soon as possible.
"Listen to your body - and practice self-care."
If you would like to donate, search Carolyn Gower on GoFundMe.com
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
