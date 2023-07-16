East Point kept its finals hopes alive with a much-needed win against Redan, while Sunbury piled on the points against Melton South en route to a season-high total.
The battle between East Point, Redan and Sunbury for the final two top-six spots took another turn on Saturday with the Roos putting together a complete performance, defeating Redan by 37 points.
It sees the Roos and Lions share 24 points, with Redan just 0.57 per cent above East Point on the ladder.
It was a back-and-forth contest to start at City Oval before the Roos created a buffer in the second term.
Matthew and Jordan Johnston were inspirational for East Point while Talent League products in Alex Molan and Harry Charleson also provided some difference around the ground.
East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett said his side had been lucky enough to have had a number of juniors come into the side and play "really good football".
An 18-point half-time advantage escaped out to a 27-point three-quarter time lead as the rain began to trickle down, with an early fourth quarter East Point goal shutting down any possibility of a Redan miracle.
Bryson McDougall was moved forward for East Point, which resulted in a game-high five goal performance.
"There's a few players that have had success at East Point but the hunger and the drive remains the same for us as a group," Merrett said.
"Hopefully a win like that gives us some real confidence going up against a side like Melton next week."
Redan coach Gary Learmonth admitted it was a one-sided affair on Saturday.
"East Point just wanted it more, they dominated the game from pretty much start to finish," Learmonth said.
"We just gave the ball back too often, their pressure caused our turnovers and poor decision making."
Jonty Faull booted four goals on debut as the 17-year-old was convincingly Redan's best player in the loss.
"He (Faull) was our best player by a mile," Learmonth said.
"He tackled, he chased, he finished. He's an exciting talent with a bright future."
Both sides go head-to-head with premiership fancies in round 13.
Redan hosts North Ballarat, while East Point travels to Melton, which defeated Bacchus Marsh by 39 points.
East Point 5.1 9.5 13.10 17.13 (115)
Redan 4.3 6.5 9.7 11.12 (78)
GOALS: East Point: B.McDougall 5, B.Whittaker 3, J.Jeffrey 3, L.Canny 2, J.Toulmin 1, S.Robinson 1, J.Merrett 1, J.Dodd 1; Redan: J.Faull 4, L.George 2, L.McLean 2, H.Lawson 1, N.Kelson 1, D.Bond 1
BEST: East Point: M.Johnston, J.Johnston, B.McDougall, J.Van Meel, J.Dodd, A.Molan; Redan: J.Faull, D.Hart, L.Farnsworth, P.Fitzgibbon, L.McLean, H.Lawson
Sunbury's percentage enjoyed an all-time boost with a thumping 204-point win against Melton South at home.
The Lions piled on 36 goals through 15 individual players with Cody Brand and Mitch McLean both booting a game-high five goals.
Sunbury remains one game behind fourth-placed Sebastopol, but East Point's win against Redan means the Lions now boast a one-game advantage over both sides.
Sunbury 10.5 17.10 26.14 36.20 (236)
Melton South 3.0 3.1 4.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Sunbury: C.Brand 5, M.McLean 5, R.Rousch 4, M.Trimboli 4, H.Power 3, H.Minton-Connell 3, J.Guthrie 2, B.Watson 2, J.Egan 1, L.Urbon 1, J.Hannett 1, C.Bramble 1, T.Werner 1, M.Lewis 1, R.Miller 1; Melton South: J.Bibby 1, M.Fino 1
BEST: Sunbury: H.Minton-Connell, C.Brand, H.Power, R.Miller, M.Mclean, R.Rousch; Melton South: Not supplied
After managing just one goal against the Burra earlier in the season, the Lakers showed their progression on Saturday with a respectable score, but it was still Sebastopol which took home the four points in a 46-point win.
Jay Dahlhaus lined up for his first BFNL game of the season, with the Werribee-listed small forward finding plenty of the ball en route to three majors.
Sebastopol's Hugo Papst kicked a game-high four goals, while all eight Lakers goals came from different players.
Connor O'Shea earned best-on-ground honours, appearing in the best players for just the second time this season.
His nomination earlier in the season also came against Lake Wendouree.
The Burra are one of three teams on 32 points, sitting just 2.44 per cent behind third-placed Darley.
Sebastopol 11.8 12.9 13.10 15.12 (102)
Lake Wendouree 3.5 7.5 8.6 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Sebastopol: H.Papst 4, W.Deans 3, J.Dahlhaus 3, L.Cassidy 2, J.Bambury 1, A.Forbes 1, L.Kiel 1; Lake Wendouree: D.Thompson 1, B.Thompson 1, F.Loader 1, F.Fogaty 1, M.Foster 1, R.O'Keefe 1, S.Finlayson 1, T.Zampatti 1
BEST: Sebastopol: C.O'Shea, J.Keeble, A.Forbes, J.Bambury, W.Deans, H.Papst; Lake Wendouree: M.Foster, B.Thompson, F.Loader, T.Collins, F.Fogaty, T.Zampatti
North Ballarat claimed its second win against Ballarat this season, with former Western Bulldogs coaches Brendan McCartney and Chris Maple going head-to-head on Saturday.
McCartney's Roosters fought off a valiant Swans outfit to claim a 39-point victory at Mars Stadium.
"It was a really solid contest, we were probably a little bit rusty and underdone after our break," McCartney said.
"Ballarat were very good, they put a lot of pressure on us but our last halves have been strong for a while so we just kept going and got on top of them around the ball."
Isaac Lovison was the sole ruck for North Ballarat with Cam McCallum set to return in round 13.
"He (Lovison) did a good job on Saturday," McCartney said.
"He's really athletic and he's super competitive. We've been using him in the ruck most games alongside Cam, he gives us a lot of flexibility."
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said it was a tactical battle on Saturday against a "good mate" in McCartney.
"It was a bit of a game of chess, he's a very good coach," Maple said.
"I've known Brendan for a long time, we know each other pretty well and get on well so it is always good coming up against him."
The game was still in the balance at half time with North Ballarat holding a four-point lead, but the top-two hopefuls found their form in the second half with a dominant five goals to one final quarter.
North Ballarat now sits in second place, improving to an 8-3 win-loss record, while Ballarat is two games outside the top-six.
North Ballarat 2.1 4.4 6.7 11.13 (79)
Ballarat 3.0 4.0 5.1 6.4 (40)
GOALS: North Ballarat: J.Riding 3, T.Bromley-Lynch 3, F.Loader 2, S.Artz 2, S.Crameri 1; Ballarat: A.Hooper 4, K.Mellington 1, T.Mooney 1
BEST: North Ballarat: J.Riding, R.Hobbs, R.Polkinghorne, T.Bromley-Lynch, S.McCartin, S.Artz; Ballarat: S.Fisher, M.Bishop, C.Smart, A.Hooper, D.Kennedy, L.Prendergast
Jack Walker's fine form continued as the Melton co-captain earned best-on-ground honours in the Bloods' 39-point triumph over Bacchus Marsh.
An injury-hit Melton improved to a two-game advantage on top of the ladder as the skipper provided a much-needed avenue to goal for the second-consecutive week.
Walker finished with a game-high 35 touches and two majors with Melton improving to a league-best 10-1 win-loss record.
Bacchus Marsh coach Jason Williams was full of praise for his side despite the result.
"I was proud of the boys after the game but I had to remind myself that we still lost a game of footy," Williams said.
"It was probably the first game where we didn't back down. Melton kept fighting but we ended up winning the last quarter.
"I think it showed how much our boys have grown in maturity, it was a really pleasing day."
Williams said it was a "massive" step in the right direction.
Melton 4.2 6.4 11.6 14.9 (93)
Bacchus Marsh 1.1 2.2 3.3 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Melton: J.Walker 2, K.Borg 2, B.Payne 1, B.Kight 1, Z.Russell 1, R.Carter 1, T.Button 1; Bacchus Marsh: J.Parente 2, E.McKercher 2, I.Nixon 1, R.Huxtable 1, J.Owen 1, J.freeman 1
BEST: Melton: J.Walker, B.Kight, B.Sullivan, A.Monitto, J.O'Brien, B.Archard; Bacchus Marsh: I.Nixon, L.Goetz, E.Ogden, A.Porter, J.Parente, J.Bissell
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
