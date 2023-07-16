The Courier
BFNL 2023: Finals battle takes another twist | R12 review

Edward Holland
Updated July 16 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
East Point's Matthew Johnston tussles with Redan's Flynn Atchison. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
East Point kept its finals hopes alive with a much-needed win against Redan, while Sunbury piled on the points against Melton South en route to a season-high total.

