East Point kept its finals hopes alive with a much-needed win against Redan, while Sunbury piled on the points against Melton South en route to a season-high total.
The battle between East Point, Redan and Sunbury for the final two top-six spots took another turn on Saturday with the Roos putting together a complete performance, defeating Redan by 37 points.
It sees the Roos and Lions share 24 points, with Redan just 0.57 per cent above East Point on the ladder.
It was a back-and-forth contest to start at City Oval before the Roos started to create a buffer in the second term.
Matthew and Jordan Johnston were inspirational for East Point while Talent League products in Alex Molan and Harry Charleson also provided some difference around the ground.
An 18-point half-time advantage escaped out to a 27-point three-quarter time lead as the rain began to trickle down, with an early fourth quarter East Point goal shutting down any possibility of a Redan miracle.
A fresh Bryson McDougall booted a game-high five goals for the Roos, while 17-year-old debutant Jonty Faull was convincingly Redan's best player with a four-goal haul.
East Point 5.1 9.5 13.10 17.13 (115)
Redan 4.3 6.5 9.7 11.12 (78)
GOALS: East Point: B.McDougall 5, B.Whittaker 3, J.Jeffrey 3, L.Canny 2, J.Toulmin 1, S.Robinson 1, J.Merrett 1, J.Dodd 1; Redan: J.Faull 4, L.George 2, L.Mclean 2, H.Lawson 1, N.Kelson 1, D.Bond 1
BEST: East Point: M.Johnston, J.Johnston, B.McDougall, J.Van Meel, J.Dodd, A.Molan; Redan: J.Faull, D.Hart, L.Farnsworth, P.Fitzgibbon, L.McLean, H.Lawson
Sunbury's percentage enjoyed an all-time boost with a thumping 204-point win against Melton South at home.
The Lions piled on 36 goals through 15 individual players with Cody Brand and Mitch McLean both booting a game-high five goals.
Sunbury remains one game behind fourth-placed Sebastopol, but East Point's win against Redan means the Lions now boast a one-game advantage over both sides.
Sunbury 10.5 17.10 26.14 36.20 (236)
Melton South 3.0 3.1 4.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Sunbury: C.Brand 5, M.Mclean 5, R.Rousch 4, M.Trimboli 4, H.Power 3, H.Minton-Connell 3, J.Guthrie 2, B.Watson 2, J.Egan 1, L.Urbon 1, J.Hannett 1, C.Bramble 1, T.Werner 1, M.Lewis 1, R.Miller 1; Melton South: J.Bibby 1, M.Fino 1
BEST: Sunbury: H.Minton-Connell, C.Brand, H.Power, R.Miller, M.Mclean, R.Rousch; Melton South: Not supplied
After managing just one goal against the Burra earlier in the season, the Lakers showed their progression on Saturday with a respectable score, but it was still Sebastopol which took home the four points in a 46-point win.
Jay Dahlhaus lined up for his first BFNL game of the season, with the Werribee-listed small forward finding plenty of the ball en route to three majors.
Sebastopol's Hugo Papst kicked a game-high four goals, while all eight Lakers goals came from different players.
Connor O'Shea earned best-on-ground honours, appearing in the best players for just the second time this season.
His nomination earlier in the season also came against Lake Wendouree.
The Burra are one of three teams on 32 points, sitting just 2.44 per cent behind third-placed Darley.
Sebastopol 11.8 12.9 13.10 15.12 (102)
Lake Wendouree 3.5 7.5 8.6 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Sebastopol: H.Papst 4, W.Deans 3, J.Dahlhaus 3, L.Cassidy 2, J.Bambury 1, A.Forbes 1, L.Kiel 1; Lake Wendouree: D.Thompson 1, B.Thompson 1, F.Loader 1, F.Fogaty 1, M.Foster 1, R.O'Keefe 1, S.Finlayson 1, T.Zampatti 1
BEST: Sebastopol: C.O'Shea, J.Keeble, A.Forbes, J.Bambury, W.Deans, H.Papst; Lake Wendouree: M.Foster, B.Thompson, F.Loader, T.Collins, F.Fogaty, T.Zampatti
North Ballarat fought off a valiant Ballarat outfit on Saturday, recording a 39-point win at Mars Stadium.
An accurate Ballarat held a slim advantage at quarter time before the Roosters battled back in the second term.
The game was still in the balance at half time with North Ballarat holding a four-point lead, but the top-two hopefuls found their form in the second half with a dominant five goals to one final quarter.
Jack Riding continued his impressive form with three goals as the Roosters, who were missing Cam McCallum, improved to an 8-3 win-loss record.
North Ballarat now sits in second place, while Ballarat is two games outside the top-six.
North Ballarat 2.1 4.4 6.7 11.13 (79)
Ballarat 3.0 4.0 5.1 6.4 (40)
GOALS: North Ballarat: J.Riding 3, T.Bromley-Lynch 3, F.Loader 2, S.Artz 2, S.Crameri 1; Ballarat: A.Hooper 4, K.Mellington 1, T.Mooney 1
BEST: North Ballarat: J.Riding, R.Hobbs, R.Polkinghorne, T.Bromley-Lynch, S.McCartin, S.Artz; Ballarat: S.Fisher, M.Bishop, C.Smart, A.Hooper, D.Kennedy, L.Prendergast
Jack Walker's fine form continued as the Melton co-captain earned best-on-ground honours in the Bloods' 49-point triumph over Bacchus Marsh.
An injury-hit Melton held on to its one-game advantage on top of the ladder as the skipper provided a much-needed avenue to goal for the second-consecutive week.
Walker finished with two majors, as did Port Melbourne-listed Kyle Borg, with Melton improving to a league-best 10-1 win-loss record.
Melton 4.2 6.4 11.6 14.9 (93)
Bacchus Marsh 1.1 2.2 3.3 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Melton: J.Walker 2, K.Borg 2, B.Payne 1, B.Kight 1, Z.Russell 1, R.Carter 1, T.Button 1; Bacchus Marsh: J.Parente 2, E.McKercher 2, I.Nixon 1, R.Huxtable 1, J.Owen 1, J.freeman 1
BEST: Melton: J.Walker, B.Kight, B.Sullivan, A.Monitto, J.O'Brien, B.Archard; Bacchus Marsh: I.Nixon, L.Goetz, E.Ogden, A.Porter, J.Parente, J.Bissell
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
