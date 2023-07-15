Springbank is savouring what is these days a rare win over arch-rival Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League.
Victories do not come any sweeter for the Tigers than those over Gordon and there was no hiding their joy after holding on by 11 points at Gordon on Saturday.
This is the first time Springbank has beaten the Eagles since 2019, with last year's grand final being the hardest to take of the losses.
Gordon jumped away to a nine-point lead early in the last quarter, but Springbank had the last say with the final three goals.
A dominant Tigers midfield paved the way, with James Thompson, Brett Maher, Braint Haintz and Todd Finco all over Gordon.
In a see-sawing pressure contest, Gordon grabbed the ascendancy with three unanswered goals in the third quarter, but was unable to go on with it.
This gives Springbank nine wins in a row and keeps it in second position.
Unbeaten Bungaree remains one game clear on top by game as eight of the top 10 teams won a largely one-sided round.
SKIPTON survived a major scare from Clunes at Clunes, scraping home by five points.
The Emus trailed by six points at three quarter time, but just did enough with three goals to stay in the hunt for a top four finish.
NEWLYN is feeling a little bit of pressure for the first time this year after losing to Bungaree by 21 points at Newlyn.
While the Demons have now strung together 11 wins on end, Newlyn has dropped to eighth and is just two games ahead of Buninyong and Learmonth with five rounds to play.
CARNGHAM-LINTON kicked its biggest score of the season to down Waubra by 124 points at Waubra. - charging away with a nine-goal last term.
The Saints remain within percentage of the top four and a double chance in the finals.
LEARMONTH comfortably accounted for Creswick by 36 points at Learmonth.
Damon Folkes had his biggest day out for the season with six goals.
DUNNSTOWN made relatively easy work of Ballan at Dunnstown.
The Towners jumped away in the first time and went on to salute by 97 points to climb one spot to seventh.
BUNINYONG kept Beaufort scoreless in the first and last quarters on the way to a 96-point win at Beaufort.
Harli Givvens kicked five goals on his return for the Bombers.
HEPBURN shook off Rokewood-Corindhap in the second half to win by 56 -points at Hepburn.
Andy McKay was again a match-winner with six goals for the Burras.
Carngham Linton 7.0 13.4 17.9 26.9 (165)
Waubra 2.2 3.3 4.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: J.Foley 6, T.Scoble 4, B.Benson 4, D.O'Brien 3, B.McDonald 3, M.Knight 2, H.Blower 1, M.Giddings 1, T.Raven 1, K.Raven 1; Waubra: S.Cashin 2, N.Moran 2, A.McPherson 1, H.Roscoe 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: K.Raven, C.Lloyd, T.Clark, T.O'Brien, J.Foley, B.Benson; Waubra: B.Morshead, B.Colligan, H.Bond, N.Moran, A.McPherson, S.Cashin
Bungaree 1.4 5.4 6.6 10.8 (68)
Newlyn 1.3 2.7 6.10 6.11 (47)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Butler 3, J.Mahar 2, L.Fitzpatrick 1, J.Murphy 1, A.Milroy 1, B.Dodd 1, L.Thornton 1; Newlyn: M.Darmody 2, J.Milne 2, J.Lee 1, C.Currie 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Dodd, M.Geary, N.Browning, J.Butler, A.Milroy, M.Lawless; Newlyn: C.Currie, M.Tilley, J.Starcevich, J.Fryar, M.Rogers, J.Lee
Dunnstown 5.3 11.5 14.7 18.9 (117)
Ballan 1.0 1.1 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 4, F.Stevenson 3, M.Henderson 2, J.Calvitto 2, S.Mackie 2, K.Dickson 2, J.Stefani 1, D.Simpkin 1, W.Henderson 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 2, S.Pye 1
BEST - Dunnstown: K.Forde, W.Henderson, T.Wardell, F.Stevenson, A.Caligiuri, K.Dickson; Ballan: H.Bongart, S.Pye, H.Thompson, J.Homewood, B.Kennedy, S.Crea
Buninyong 5.3 6.6 11.7 16.13 (109)
Beaufort 0.0 1.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Buninyong: H.Givvens 5, M.Arnold 2, B.Marchant 2, A.Hart 2, A.Domic 1, N.Shell 1, M.Warner 1, J.Morgan 1, L.Cullen 1; Beaufort: L.McLinden 1, F.Kellett 1
BEST - Buninyong: T.Mookhoek, J.Robertson, J.Rodgers, J.Morgan, M.Warner, H.Donald; Beaufort: T.McKenzie, T.Haase, C.Smith, C.Jardine, J.McDermott, T.Stubbs
Learmonth 2.4 5.5 8.5 11.7 (73)
Creswick 0.3 1.5 4.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 6, O.Ross 1, M.Judd 1, M.Rowe 1, W.Green 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 2, D.Whitfield 1, P.Taranto 1, L.Ryan 1
BEST - Learmonth: W.Green, D.Folkes, H.Crawley, C.Smith, J.Laidlaw, O.Ross; Creswick: B.Sternberg, D.Whitfield, R.Cox, J.Antonio, A.Sedgwick, B.Plover
Springbank 2.2 4.5 6.9 10.12 (72)
Gordon 1.5 3.8 6.12 8.13 (61)
GOALS - Springbank: J.Thompson 3, T.Finco 2, M.Doll 1, B.Haintz 1, A.Challis 1, J.Curran 1, D.Shelley 1; Gordon: M.Nolan 2, C.Ascough 2, B.Frazer 1, L.Reynolds 1, A.Toohey 1, R.Clampit 1
BEST - Springbank: J.Thompson, B.Haintz, B.Maher, J.Curran, T.Finco, J.Curran; Gordon: S.Griffiths, C.Winter, C.Ascough, M.Gunnell, T.Murphy, B.Frazer
Skipton 3.1 4.3 7.3 10.5 (65)
Clunes 2.3 4.7 7.9 8.12 (60)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 4, A.Pitson 3, J.Draffin 1, M.Gilbert 1, P.Graham 1; Clunes: D.Coon 3, J.Robertson 2, J.Simson 1, J.Fazio 1, M.Wrigley 1
BEST - Skipton: M.Gilbert, R.Monument, S.Romeril, T.Hughes, A.Twaddle, B.Krol; Clunes: J.Robertson, M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, R.Thompson, M.Paramonov
Hepburn 3.2 5.8 10.10 15.13 (103)
Rokewood Corindhap 0.1 2.3 3.7 6.11 (47)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 6, K.Yanner 2, R.Ferraro 2, J.Hogan 1, B.Pedretti 1, Z.kupsch 1, D.O'Halloran 1, S.Tighe 1; Rokewood Corindhap: C.Walton 2, D.Cassidy 1, M.Lockyer 1, M.Campana 1, Z.Attard 1
BEST - Hepburn: Z.Kupsch, S.Tighe, N.Johns, F.Anscombe, B.Yanner, L.O'Halloran; Rokewood Corindhap: M.Searl, J.Morgan, M.Aikman, M.Riding, J.Bragagnolo, Z.Priddle
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
