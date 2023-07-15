The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL R12 wrap: Springbank finally gets one over Gordon | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 15 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank's Zac Kennedy gets wrapped up by Gordon swingman Harry Biggs. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Springbank's Zac Kennedy gets wrapped up by Gordon swingman Harry Biggs. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Springbank is savouring what is these days a rare win over arch-rival Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.