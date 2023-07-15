The Courier
BFNL 2023: Redan holds position, Burra home in thriller | Netball Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 16 2023 - 1:05pm, first published July 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Grace Manserra in action for Redan against East Point on Saturday. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Redan and Sebastopol recorded crucial wins on Saturday, keeping their top two hopes alive and setting up a nail-biting finish to the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season.

