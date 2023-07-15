BFNL 2023: Redan holds position, Burra home in thriller | Netball Wrap

Redan and Sebastopol recorded crucial wins on Saturday, keeping their top two hopes alive and setting up a nail-biting finish to the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season.
The fourth-placed Burra avoided a shock loss to Lake Wendouree in a thrilling one-goal win at C.E. Brown Reserve.
The four points keeps Sebastopol level with third-placed Redan, while sitting one game clear of the ever-threatening Sunbury.
It was a high-scoring contest between the Burra and the Lakers, with both sides red-hot in the opening quarter.
Sebastopol led by three goals at half time, before Lake Wendouree's Melanie Allen took over in the third term to help set up an exciting finish.
With scores level at the final break, it was Sebastopol which snuck home with a 12-11 final term en route to an important 52-51 victory.
A win would not have impacted the sixth-placed Lakers' ladder position, sitting four points behind Sunbury and a comfortable two games clear of Ballarat.
REDAN dealt East Point another tough defeat as the struggling Roos fell to a 1-10 win-loss record.
The Lions were missing some key players on Saturday but that did not slow them down, escaping to an early lead and never looking back.
A scintillating second term from Mackenzie Nicholson, in which she scored 13 goals at 81.25% shooting, helped see her Lions to an intimidating 23-11 half time advantage.
Redan wrapped up a 50-23 victory at City Oval, its eighth for the season.
NORTH BALLARAT returned from its fixtured bye with a 16-goal win at home against Ballarat.
Roosters gun Maddy Selmon was at her best with a 34-goal performance as North Ballarat stayed one game behind the ladder-leading Devils.
The second-placed North Ballarat has a challenging month ahead, matching up against top six sides Redan, Sebastopol, Darley and Sunbury over the next four weeks.
The Roosters will head in as favourites for all games except the Darley Park clash in which, with Sebastopol and Redan's relatively easy runs home, a loss could put them at risk of losing their top-two spot.
MELTON made up for its heart-breaking loss to Lake Wendouree last week by claiming just its third win for the season, a 39-goal triumph over Bacchus Marsh.
SUNBURY held on to fifth spot on the ladder with a 42-goal win against Melton South.
The Panthers sit three games outside the top six.
A GRADE
Melton 62 d Bacchus Marsh 23
Sebastopol 52 d Lake Wendouree 51
North Ballarat 47 d Ballarat 31
Redan 50 d East Point 23
Sunbury 64 d Melton South 32
LADDER: DARLEY 48, 166.00; NORTH BALLARAT 44, 154.55; REDAN 36, 145.18; SEBASTOPOL 36, 134.30; SUNBURY 32, 166.85; LAKE WENDOUREE 28, 142.22; Ballarat 20, 86.23; Melton South 16, 94.26; Melton 16, 84.49; East Point 8, 62.52; Bacchus Marsh 4, 16.58
B GRADE
Melton 47 d Bacchus Marsh 46
Sebastopol 38 d Lake Wendouree 37
North Ballarat 51 d Ballarat 30
Redan 35 d East Point 28
Melton South 51 d Sunbury 42
LADDER: REDAN 44, 158.84; NORTH BALLARAT 44, 154.34; DARLEY 38, 154.83; MELTON SOUTH 36, 116.80; LAKE WENDOUREE 32, 121.23; SEBASTOPOL 32, 92.89; Ballarat 22, 114.19; East Point 16, 83.37; Melton 12, 72.49; Bacchus Marsh 12, 64.37; Sunbury 4, 50.00
C GRADE
Melton 45 d Bacchus Marsh 24
Lake Wendouree 39 d Sebastopol 23
Ballarat 45 d North Ballarat 26
Redan 35 d East Point 29
Sunbury 35 d Melton South 26
LADDER: DARLEY 44, 181.04; LAKE WENDOUREE 44, 162.74; SUNBURY 44, 145.17; REDAN 32, 132.27; SEBASTOPOL 28, 120.14; EAST POINT 22, 111.82; Melton 22, 82.12; Ballarat 18, 91.22; Melton South 18, 86.70; North Ballarat 12, 62.84; Bacchus Marsh 4, 30.15
D GRADE
Melton 37 d Bacchus Marsh 33
Lake Wendouree 27 drew Sebastopol 27
Ballarat 42 d North Ballarat 15
Redan 32 d East Point 30
Melton South 33 d Sunbury 29
LADDER: BALLARAT 40, 140.91; LAKE WENDOUREE 38, 118.46; NORTH BALLARAT 36, 109.86; SUNBURY 32, 127.62; MELTON SOUTH 30, 103.41; REDAN 30, 94.55; Sebastopol 24, 94.04; Bacchus Marsh 16, 77.52; East Point 14, 91.43; Melton 14, 83.86; Darley 14, 77.59
E GRADE
Melton 40 d Bacchus Marsh 17
Lake Wendouree 39 d Sebastopol 23
Ballarat 33 d North Ballarat 21
East Point 32 d Redan 19
Melton South 33 d Sunbury 10
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 48, 180.10; LAKE WENDOUREE 44, 179.06; NORTH BALLARAT 32, 122.22; EAST POINT 32, 119.07; MELTON 32, 108.75; SEBASTOPOL 24, 111.11; Redan 24, 94.14; Ballarat 20, 77.59; Darley 16, 56.57; Sunbury 12, 66.29; Bacchus Marsh 4, 44.51
19/UNDER
Bacchus Marsh 33 drew Melton 33
Sebastopol 48 d Lake Wendouree 16
Ballarat 34 d North Ballarat 32
Redan 41 d East Point 33
Melton South 37 d Sunbury 35
LADDER: DARLEY 48, 287.57; SEBASTOPOL 44, 263.05; NORTH BALLARAT 36, 187.06; BALLARAT 36, 153.50; REDAN 32, 117.70; MELTON SOUTH 24, 96.37; East Point 24, 92.57; Sunbury 16, 92.88; Lake Wendouree 12, 54.20; Bacchus Marsh 10, 27.96; Melton 6, 30.00
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
