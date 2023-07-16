Springbank has laid the perfect foundation to springboard it to a Central Highlands Football League finals campaign.
The Tigers kept a clear hold on second position in the best possible fashion with an 11-point win over arch-rival Gordon at Gordon on Saturday.
Springbank gets no greater delight in any home and away season than when it defeats the Eagles and it had been far too long since the Tigers had trumped Gordon.
This is the first time 2019 Springbank had saluted in the Western Freeway derby.
Gordon had its chances, but was unable kick on when it had opportunities - particularly early in the third and last quarters.
Springbank's dominant midfield, led by James Thompson, Todd Finco, Brad Haintz and Brett Maher, was the winning factor.
Tiger coach Andrew Challis said while they still a lot of work to do, it was important step towards securing a top four position and a double chance in the finals.
However, Springbank will be another two men down when they face Hepburn next time out.
Dylan Shelley and Joel Maher each suffered strained hamstrings, which will further test the Tigers' depth
Other than Gordon, most of the leading lights took the honours in Saturday round 12.
Bungaree fended off a determined Newlyn by 21 points at Newlyn to remain unbeaten and on top with 11 victories.
The Demons are a game clear of Springbank, which is one of four teams with two losses.
Hepburn, Gordon, Carngham-Linton and Skipton are all four premiership points behind the Tigers with five rounds to go.
The remaining rounds feature intriguing match-ups which will have a big say in shaping the top eight's finishing order.
As well as Springbank playing Hepburn in round 13, there is Carngham-Linton against Newlyn.
Then there is Gordon v Bungaree in round 14; Carngham-Linton v Gordon, Bungaree v Hepburn and Springbank v Skipton in a mini finals-like round 15; Hepburn v Carngham-Linton in round 16; and Dunnstown v Newlyn and Bungaree v Skipton in round 17.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
