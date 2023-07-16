The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

NAB plans Ballarat upgrade for Sturt Street bank branch

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat Central bank branch is in for a multimillion-dollar makeover that will disrupt services until September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.