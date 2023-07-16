A Ballarat Central bank branch is in for a multimillion-dollar makeover that will disrupt services until September.
National Australia Bank (NAB) has announced it is investing $3.6 million to upgrade its flagship Sturt Street banking hub, with construction starting on Monday, July 17.
Details are scarce but the upgrade promises to deliver "state of the art banking facilities" with "around 40 bankers to serve Ballarat and the wider region".
During the works, customers are advised to do their banking at NAB's Delacombe branch, which will have extra staff available, as well as the 15 Australia Post outlets across Ballarat that offer Bank@Post including three on Sturt Street.
A Smart ATM at 1001 Sturt Street will be available for customers to use, apart from the first week of construction when it will be offline.
The investment follows new research finding 64 per cent of regional bank branches have closed since 1975 - including a long list around Ballarat.
Ballan lost its Commonwealth Bank in 2021 and it followed a cluster of other closures including Creswick (November 2019) and Sebastopol (May 2020).
A NAB branch also closed in Sturt Street in 2020 and Westpac in Maryborough (September 2019).
NAB Victorian retail executive Mil Kairouz said the refurbishment was a vote of confidence in Ballarat as the "regional powerhouse" of western Victoria and would be "worth the wait".
The branch is due to reopen in late September.
