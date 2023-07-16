THE Ballarat Miners season has come to an end in disappointing fashion, going down by six points to the Bendigo Braves on Saturday night.
The Miners knew going into the game they needed one last win, but ultimately could not get out of second gear for most of the night.
Trailing by 12 at half time and 11 at the last change, the Miners gave one last effort in the final quarter, reducing the margin to three when Adam Thoseby hit a long-range bomb with just over four minutes remaining.
They were within four with two minutes on the clock, but couldn't find that extra shot to make the game tight as the Braves steadied in the final seconds to record a 99-93 win.
Tyler Rudolph was again a tower of the strength for the Miners with 25 points and 17 rebounds, while Jack Davidson top-scored with 27.
But if there was a difference in this game, it came down to the home team's shooting. Adam Pechacek's 30 points came at above 60 per cent from the field, while Luke Rosendale's 27 included 80 per cent from the three point range.
Coach Luke Sunderland said he felt all night that it would take a special effort to get the points, but he admitted his team never really looked likely to threaten to take the match despite getting close late.
"We've been a side all year that relies on everything work perfectly," he said. "I thought at the start of the season we would do very well to make the finals and we've finished 11-11 on the season.
"In a lot of competitions, an 11-11 season would get you in, but we've just fallen a little bit short.
"At the end of the day, we've been in pretty much every game we've played until the last couple of minutes. We dropped a game against Keilor early in the year which was costly, our worst performance was probably the game against Melbourne Tigers the second time around and of course there was that overtime game against Ringwood.
"But having said that, we went on a terrific road trip to Tasmania and won both the game there, we've beaten teams above us and we've been competitive right to the line in pretty much every match."
The Miners will sit back and review their season in coming weeks before the presentation afternoon on July 30. Import Tyler Rudolph will start as strong favourite to take the award. He has finished the season averaged more than 25 points and 11 rebounds. He has routinely hit between 15 and 20 boards the past month.
The Miners should be throwing everything they can to get the star American to return next season. His want, his effort and his skill are exactly the type of player they can build around.
Ballarat's off-season will also likely be guided by what happens over coming months with the likes of Jack Davidson, Adam Thoseby and Nic Pozoglou all likely to attract interest from European clubs.
Ballarat Miners 93 (J Davidson 27, T Rudolph 25) def by Bendigo Braves 99 (A Pechacek 30, L Rosendale 27)
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.