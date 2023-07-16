The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Ballarat Miners NBL1 season ends with loss to Bendigo Braves

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 16 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It wasn't a happy homecoming for Jake Lloyd with the Miners going down to his former club Bendigo by six points. Picture by Adam Trafford
It wasn't a happy homecoming for Jake Lloyd with the Miners going down to his former club Bendigo by six points. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE Ballarat Miners season has come to an end in disappointing fashion, going down by six points to the Bendigo Braves on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.