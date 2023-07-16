IT always looked a forlorn task for the Ballarat Miners up against a team gunning for a perfect season and for the most part it followed script as Bendigo took control of Saturday night's contest.
But the Miners should be given full credit for fighting out the match, much as they have fought out the season, comfortably winning the last quarter, despite a 16-point loss.
This game pretty much summed up Ballarat's season, poor early before hitting the rhythm late, but ultimately proving to be well short of the top sides.
Going into the contest Megan McKay loomed as the player to stop. It's been that case all season that the Miners have just not had anyone big enough to stop the tallest players in the game.
McKay as she often is, was a tower of strength. 35 points, 17 rebounds and 66 per cent shooting percentage. She didn't need to leave the paint, she didn't have to.
Amy Atwell hit 24 and Kelly Wilson provided the play-making with a triple-double of her own, 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. And so it went on for the home side who took their season record to 21-0 with a game to play on Sunday.
The Miners can be well pleased with the way they fought on though. They won the last quarter by 10, closing the margin to 16 at the end. Abbey Wehrung's 33 points was the highlight and it was good to see Tayanna Jones get 20 minutes to finish the season after she missed last weekend with a groin complaint.
Emma Karamovic also hit 20 on the night, but the Miners simply didn't have enough height to deal with the imposing opposition, Bendigo bringing down 52 rebounds to 33. Of those it was 21-7 in the offence. Too many cheap second points ultimately proved the difference.
Kristy Rinaldi played her 352nd and final game for the club. She had five points on the night and nailed one trademark three to go out on.
The tough season ends and now the Miners need to work out exactly where they go from here.
Ballarat Miners 75 (A Wehrung 33, E Karamovic 20) def by Bendigo Braves 91 (M McKay 35, A Atwell 17)
