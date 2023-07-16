A 1-0 victory over France in the final friendly has Australia and Ballarat's soccer community at fever pitch for the Women's World Cup which starts this week.
The Matildas go into the month-long extravaganza as one of the favourites to take home the title.
With the likes of Sam Kerr, and one-time Ballarat resident Kyra Cooney-Cross leading the charge on home soil, in front of what will be raucous home crowds, excitement is palpable.
For Ballarat-based players, particularly young female players across the code, the World Cup on home soil is a dream come true.
Ballarat City women's co-coach Laura Brady - who it must be said has a little bit each way in this week's opener against Ireland as she hails from the Emerald Isle - said it was hard to put into words exactly what this meant to the sport.
"There's a lot of excitement, there was a whole bunch of us, about 18 of us who went down to see the game on Friday night," she said.
"There's a lot of us who have got tickets to games, personally I've got tickets to 13 games. This is a once in a lifetime, I went to Brazil in 2014 for the men's World Cup, but this is the first time I've been to a women's World Cup."
Brady said the opportunity to see the best women's players up close will be something that will long in the memory.
"We are so excited to see Kyra play knowing we've had a lot to do with her when she was living in Ballarat," she said. "She's gone from strength-to-strength and I think she will be in the starting line-up. Her connection with Katrina Gorry is just next level.
"This is one of the most open World Cups. I think the (title holders) USA has some fragility in defence, they've lost some top-line defenders, but they still have some really exciting players. Also, they are in the New Zealand side of the draw which I think is an easier pathway.
"Germany has to be a good chance but they lost to Zambia in a friendly, England obviously had an outstanding Euros but have had some issues since. Spain is busting with talent but also are missing some key players, so they are a bit of an unknown.
"Australia I believe can beat anyone on their day. If Australia can finish on top of their group, then I think they'll be good enough to get through the round of 16, then when you get to quarter finals, semi finals, anything can happen."
