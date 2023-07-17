The Courier
Ballarat burglar sprung after leaving phone and wallet at crime scene

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:00am
A man who left his phone and wallet at a crime scene, after being sprung trying to break into a storage unit, told police he thought he was at his auntie's house, a court has heard.

