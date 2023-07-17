A man who left his phone and wallet at a crime scene, after being sprung trying to break into a storage unit, told police he thought he was at his auntie's house, a court has heard.
Nathan Griffey, 31, pleaded guilty to charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court relating to the failed burglary.
According to a police summary, on November 19, 2022 at 1.45am Griffey jumped the fence of a Creswick property, where he tried to break into a container holding tools and furniture.
While tampering with the lock, Griffey and an unknown associate were disturbed by neighbouring property owners, which caused them to flee over the property's north fence in the direction of Elizabeth Road, Creswick.
In his hurry to escape, Griffey left his phone, credit card and cigarettes at the crime scene.
On February 25, 2023, Griffey was arrested by Creswick police following a brief stint in prison, when questioned Griffey said, on the night in question, he was visiting his auntie in the area, but as he was very drunk he left her house to clear his head.
After a walk, he jumped the fence saying he thought it was his auntie's backyard, in the process he dropped his mobile phone, which he was looking for when he was disturbed by neighbours.
He also denied being with someone else at the time of the offending.
Defence counsel for Griffey said since being released from prison he had taken several steps to turn his life around, including finding work selling firewood and landscaping supplies.
Griffey's lawyer also said the offender, who lives with his mother, was on a disability support pension and suffered from ADHD and an intellectual disability.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said he "completely" rejected Griffey's version of events, and said he had a record of being dishonest throughout his life.
"If you're trying to turn your life around, now's the time to do it. Not everyone's life is easy, but eventually you come to the end of the line," he said.
"I don't see any utility in sending you to prison, if you are making progress it's just going to set you back."
Griffey was convicted and fined $1000.
